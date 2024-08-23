Aman Sehrawat Is Very Disciplined Wrestler And Hasn't Missed Any Training Session, Says Coach Jaiveer Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Paris bronze medallist wrestler Aman Sehrawat has not skipped a single training session and has trained very hard at the Chhatrasal Akhada to become the youngest-ever medal winner for the country in the quadrennial event, said his coach Jaiveer Dahiya on Friday.

The 21-year-old wrestler became the seventh Indian male wrestler to win an Olympic medal, a feat that was started by KD Jadhav as he became the first medal winner for the Independent India.

Jaiveer credited the coaching setup and the legacy of the in India's Olympic medal history behind Aman's success apart from his sheer dedication to the sport.

"Aman has taken inspiration from previous Olympic medallist wrestlers including Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt and Bajrang Punia. The junior players get a path to replicate which helps them in getting a medal in the Olympics," Jaiveer told IANS.

"Now, the Olympic medal is within reach of our wrestlers. Mahabali Satpal runs this place with the help of a team that functions under his guidance. We follow his instructions and he is a well-known personality in the world of wrestling. Under his guidance, we have won six Olympic medals and we are very happy with his achievements. I wish that we continue to get medals in wrestling in the Olympics," he added.

Talking about his preparations for the Olympics, the coach revealed that Aman had spent more than five hours in training on the mat daily apart from the physical workout sessions. He also remained very committed to his schedule, attending every practice without a miss.

"Aman is a very disciplined wrestler and he has not skipped a single class till now. He practises two times daily with fellow wrestlers and followed the instructions of Satpal and Sushil Kumar. He has spent 5-6 hours daily on the mat and also did 50-100 rope climbing on a daily basis which helped him in getting an Olympic medal in Paris," Jaiveer concluded.