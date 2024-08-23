PCI Biotech: Invitation To First Half Interim 2024 Results Presentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 23 August 2024 - PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB) invites to a webcast presentation of the company's first half 2024 interim report on Wednesday 28 August 2024, 08:30am – 09:00am CEST (local time).

The presentation will be held as a live webcast available through The presentation will be held in Norwegian. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation and it will be possible to post written questions through the webcast console. The interim report and presentation will be made available on and on the company's webpage, , from 07.00am CEST the same day.

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercialising new technologies and novel therapies through its photochemical technology platform originating from world-leading research at the Oslo University Hospital. The technology platform is under development in two different areas. (1) Photochemical lysis (PCL), inducing selective light-triggered cell lysis, which may enhance yield and purity in viral vector manufacturing. (2) Photochemical internalisation (PCI), inducing light-triggered endosomal release, which may unlock the potential of a wide array of modalities.

