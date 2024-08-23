Sabrina Carpenter Reacts To Adele’S “Espresso” Compliment

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 23 (IANS) Sabrina Carpenter is on cloud nine after seeing Grammy winner Adele's reaction to her song“Espresso”.

Sabrina was present on Jimmy Fallon's show, where the host spoke to Carpenter about Adele and thinking about the song“Espresso” before she went to bed.

He then showed the singer a clip of Adele talking about the song.

Before singing the lyrics, Adele was heard saying:“I got into bed last night 'cause –that's a very late night for me...I am normally in bed by 9 PM. I found myself singing...”

Carpenter could not believe it and said:“That Sabrina Carpenter song. Like I just love how I'm like 'does she have my social media Like how does she know about the song or anything?' And that was the most mind blowing thing to me. It's Adele. One name. That's it. So cool,” she said.

Carpenter recently shared that she feels there's more to her than many people realise.

She told Paper magazine: "There's more to me than my (hit songs). There's a person under there that some days feels really confident and some days literally just can't get out of bed.

"I think that's really important for people to understand, regardless of who they listen to, that they're a person."

Carpenter also confessed that she's feeling anxious ahead of releasing her new album.

"I get so scared to share anything."

Meanwhile, Carpenter recently revealed that she feels "very distant" from her Disney days.

The chart-topping star previously played Maya Hart in the series“Girl Meets World”, but Carpenter said it now feels like a distant memory, reports co.

She told Variety: "I'm 900 inappropriate jokes away from being a Disney actor, but people still see me that way. I'm always extremely flattered to be grouped in with the other women and girls who I've idolised and looked up to who came from that, but I feel very distant from it."