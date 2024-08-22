(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices size is estimated to grow by USD 3.90 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

9.45%

during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of sleep apnea disorders

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

technological advances in sleep apnea devices. However,

high cost of sleep apnea devices

poses a challenge. Key market players include APEX Medical Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD., Braebon Medical Corp., Cadwell Industries Inc., Circadiance LLC, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH and Co. KG, Mallinckrodt Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., React Health, ResMed Inc., Sefam, SOMNOmedics GmbH, and Teleflex Inc.. Continue Reading







Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3908 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Key companies profiled APEX Medical Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., BMC MEDICAL CO. LTD., Braebon Medical Corp., Cadwell Industries Inc., Circadiance LLC, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH and Co. KG, Mallinckrodt Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., React Health, ResMed Inc., Sefam, SOMNOmedics GmbH, and Teleflex Inc.

Market Driver

The sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market is experiencing significant growth due to technological advancements in sleep apnea technology. Vendors are investing heavily in research and development to create reliable and effective tools for diagnosing sleep apnea disorders and providing accurate diagnoses with improved patient care. These advances include wearable sleep apnea devices, lightweight interface masks with soft sealing flanges, and fewer accessories. The integration of informatics and software systems with Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and monitoring devices is also helping to reduce costs and time for sleep disorder therapy. For instance, Philips' NightBalance sleep position therapy device has been in use for over a decade, while Inspire Medical Systems recently invested USD10 million in EnsoData and Ognomy to leverage their artificial intelligence capabilities for sleep apnea diagnosis. Furthermore, the development of wearable patches and disposable wearable tests for sleep apnea is expected to drive market growth. For example, Acurable's novel wireless diagnostic device for remote detection of obstructive sleep apnea recently gained FDA clearance. These technological innovations are increasing the adoption of sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices, which in turn is driving market growth during the forecast period.



Sleep apnea, a common disorder characterized by breathing interruptions during sleep, requires effective diagnostic and therapeutic devices. Treatment for sleep apnea includes various devices such as CPAP machines, oral appliances, and positional therapy. Signs and symptoms include snoring, gasping for air during sleep, and daytime sleepiness. Diagnostic tools like in-laboratory polysomnography and user-friendly home sleep testing technology help identify sleep apnea. Educational initiatives and public awareness campaigns increase diagnosis rates. Healthcare providers consider individual patient needs and preferences for personalized solutions. High costs may limit treatment adherence, necessitating cost-effective device options and financing programs. Alternative treatments like uvulopalatopharyngoplasty, maxillomandibular advancement, bariatric surgery, drug-induced sleep endoscopy, and airway obstruction treatments are available. Telemedicine, mHealth, and support groups offer follow-up and access to sleep doctors.



Segment Overview



This sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Therapeutic devices 1.2 Diagnostic devices



2.1 Sleep laboratories and hospitals 2.2 Home care settings



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Therapeutic devices-

The Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and the need for effective treatment solutions. These devices include continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, oral appliances, and automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) devices. CPAP machines deliver pressurized air through a mask to keep the airway open during sleep, while oral appliances reposition the jaw and tongue to maintain an open airway. APAP devices automatically adjust pressure levels to provide optimal therapy for each individual. These devices improve sleep quality and reduce the risk of complications associated with untreated sleep apnea, such as cardiovascular diseases and daytime sleepiness. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing awareness and diagnosis of sleep apnea, as well as technological advancements in device design and functionality.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices market encompasses a range of technologies and treatments for managing sleep apnea, a condition characterized by airway obstruction during sleep. Oral appliances and positional therapy are alternative treatment options for those who cannot use Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines. Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty and maxillomandibular advancement are surgical procedures to improve airway function. Bariatric surgery and drug-induced sleep endoscopy are other treatments for obstructive sleep apnea. Telemedicine, mHealth, and support groups offer convenience for patients, with live video visits, alarm systems, and mobile applications facilitating diagnosis and follow-up. Poor compliance with treatment and high costs are challenges, while patient satisfaction and affordability are key considerations. The geriatric population and those with respiratory disorders are significant end-users, contributing to the economic burden of this condition. Undiagnosed patients remain a significant concern due to the potential health risks associated with untreated sleep apnea.

Market Research Overview

Sleep apnea is a common respiratory disorder characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep, leading to poor quality sleep and various health complications. Sleep apnea devices are used for diagnosis and therapy, including oral appliances, positional therapy, and alternative treatments like uvulopalatopharyngoplasty and maxillomandibular advancement. Other treatments include bariatric surgery, drug-induced sleep endoscopy, and telemedicine. Airway obstruction is a primary cause of sleep apnea, and these devices aim to alleviate symptoms by maintaining an open airway. Telemedicine, mHealth, and support groups offer convenience and follow-up for patients, enhancing treatment compliance. However, factors like affordability, comfort, and treatment costs can impact patient satisfaction. The geriatric population and those with allied health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases are more susceptible to sleep apnea. Healthcare policies, insurance coverage, and favorable reimbursement policies play a crucial role in increasing access to diagnostic and therapeutic devices for undiagnosed patients. Educational initiatives and public awareness campaigns are essential for raising patient awareness and encouraging early diagnosis and treatment. Technological advancements, such as user-friendly home sleep testing technology, personalized solutions, and financing programs, are making sleep apnea treatment more accessible and cost-effective. Signs and symptoms of sleep apnea include snoring, breathing interruptions, and daytime sleepiness. Treatment adherence is essential for managing this chronic condition effectively. High-cost CPAP machines and poor compliance remain challenges, necessitating affordable healthcare and cost-effective device options. Healthcare providers must consider individual patient needs, preferences, and overall health when recommending sleep apnea devices. Collaboration between sleep doctors, insurers, and healthcare stakeholders is crucial for ensuring optimal patient care and treatment outcomes.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic Devices

End-user



Sleep Laboratories And Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

