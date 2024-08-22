Ready. Set. Go! Back By Popular Demand, Secret Walls Launches Latest Edition Of Their North American Paint Battle Tour The Art Of Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LA-based arts and entertainment brand,

Secret Walls , is thrilled to announce their second North American tour, "The Art of Competition", launching this fall and sponsored by

Posca +

Monster Ultra .

Coming off the success of Secret Walls' massive first tour, "Support Your Local Artist", top artists will once again go head-to-head in front of a live audience as they battle for the winner's crown. This year, each battle also features surprise musical performances, DJs, limited-edition merch, workshops, and more.

Fans cheer on a Secret Walls battle in Houston, Texas during 2022's“Support Your Local Artist Tour” (Credit: Finn Peterson)

How it works: artists are divided into teams and provided Posca paint markers, paint brushes, spray paint, and paint rollers to showcase their work against a giant wall canvas. With only 90 minutes to ideate and complete their piece, the teams compete against each other in a frantic adrenaline rush energized by the cheers of the crowds and fueled by Monster Energy Ultra. The judges - and a decibel meter measuring audience reaction - help determine the winner of each battle.

A grand kickoff celebration was held at Secret Walls HQ in Los Angeles on August 14, giving VIPs and the media a sneak peak of the thrilling art battle experience.

At the event, attendees were treated to an interactive evening with guest artists Dreyfus, Upendo, Mr. B Baby, Ezra Brown, Wotto and sounds by DJ Rareform. Guests experienced live art and were treated with food, gifts and libations by Monster Energy Ultra. The action-packed evening also included a Q&A hosted by Secret Walls podcaster and content creator Nick Major.

This year's tour promises to be Secret Walls' biggest and best ever as the competition heads to more than 10 cities. From Chicago to Denver, Cincinnati to New York, and lots more stops in between, "The Art of Competition" will crisscross the country entertaining and wowing audiences while connecting and inspiring artists with a range of amazing programming over two to three days in each city.

"The Art of Competition" will create deeper connections with the local art scenes through workshops, artist dinners, meet and greets, and more. "The Art of Competition" embodies the spirit of creative contests that makes Secret Walls such a sought-after experience, while championing their mission to reintegrate art into global sports platforms. In addition, Secret Walls will also host its "Secret Walls Academy" workshops in select cities, giving attendees a chance to bone up on their illustration techniques while learning about the history and impact of art on pop culture.

"We're thrilled to bring back the tour - 'The Art of Competition' - for a second edition," says Terry Guy, Secret Walls Founder. "This tour isn't just about the thrill of the competition; it's about uniting artists and communities through creativity and passion. We can't wait to see what this year's tour brings!"

For tickets, please go to

