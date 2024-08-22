Vote Your Vision In Conjunction With Operation Restore Freedom Presents The Palm Beach Borders And Elections Matter Town Hall
Date
8/22/2024 3:13:58 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Join the Roseanne Barr at Borders and Elections Matter Townhall in Palm Beach FL!
Vote Your Vision for the world you want to live in! (PRNewsfoto/VoteYourVision)
(PRNewsfoto/The America Project)
Hosted by Carolyn Ryan and presenting Special Guest
Roseanne Barr who will deliver the keynote address
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The America Project and voteyourvision have partnered with Armed Forces Brewing Company to present the National Borders and Elections Matter Town Hall series, designed to empower citizens with the knowledge and tools needed to help protect and preserve our nation's borders and elections. This Town Hall takes place in Palm Beach, Florida on August 31st, 2024, and will feature a series of expert-led panels followed by Q & A. The event will take place at the Palm Beach Hilton Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Event Highlights:
Whistleblower Panel – Exposing Corruption at the Highest Levels
Moderated by Sonya Hightower LaBosco
This panel will delve into the stories of real-world whistleblowers who have played key roles in exposing corruption and safeguarding public trust.
Legislative Panel – Cartel Influence and the effects of Human Trafficking in Florida
Moderated by Victor Avila
Join Victor Avila as he guides a discussion on the ongoing effects of Cartel influence in Florida.
Election Integrity Panel – Safeguarding the Election Season
Moderated by "Typhoon" Lou Marin
This expert panel will explain the latest developments and challenges in ensuring fair and transparent elections in Florida and across the US, providing attendees with actionable insights. The panel will discuss some of the successes Florida enjoys safeguarding its elections, as well as needs for improvement.
Special Guest Speaker:
Roseanne Barr
Iconic comedienne and outspoken advocate. Roseanne Barr will deliver a powerful keynote address, sharing her thoughts on the current socio-political climate and the importance of civic engagement.
Event Details:
Date:
August 31st, 2024
Time:
Doors open at 5:00 PM EST; Event begins at 5:30 PM EST
Location:
Palm Beach Hilton Airport, 150 Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Tickets:
$15 for one, $25 for two
Includes 1 drink ticket per person, free hors d'oeuvres, and access to a cash bar
Hosted By:
Carolyn Ryan
All media Inquiries contact:
[email protected]
cc [email protected]
Sponsors:
Armed Forces Brewing Company (armedforcesbrewingco)
Vote Your Vision (voteyourvision)
The America Project ( )
This Town Hall is a must-attend for anyone passionate about safeguarding our Borders and Elections. Whether you're looking to gain knowledge or take action within your community, Operation Restore Freedom offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with thought leaders and like-minded individuals.
Reserve Your Spot Today:
For media inquiries, please contact Amanda Freytes at [email protected] .
About The America Project:
The America Project is a 501c4 nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the constitutional rights of all Americans by advocating for Election Integrity, Border Security and Rights & Freedoms.
SOURCE VoteYourVision
MENAFN22082024003732001241ID1108591146
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.