Giriraj Singh, Minister Of Textiles, Graces Handicrafts Export Award Function As Chief Guest

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – 21st August 2024 – The Export Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) organised its 24th Handicrafts Export Awards Function today at the Hall, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi. The gala evening was abuzz with top performing exporters from across the country, having gathered together for this grand occasion, along with Shri Dileep Baid, Chairman, EPCH; Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chief Mentor in a role of Director General, EPCH and Chairman, India Exposition Mart Ltd.; Dr. Neeraj Khanna, Vice Chairman and Shri Sagar Mehta, Vice Chairman, EPCH; Members of Committee of Administration-EPCH; Shri R K Verma, Executive Director, EPCH; Press & media. Indian handicraft exporters were felicitated with 123 trophies and merit certificates in various categories, for their outstanding performance during the years 2019-20 and 2020-21.



Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of Textiles, Govt. of India, was the Chief Guest at the function and presented the awards in the presence of Guest of Honour Smt. Rachna Shah, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India, in the august presence of Shri Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India; and Smt. Amrit Raj, IPoS, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India.



The awards given away by the Hon'ble Minister included the Top Export Award for 2019-20 and 2020-21, both were bagged by M/s C.L. Gupta Exports Ltd, Amroha (Uttar Pradesh); following which, senior and veteran exporter, Mr. Muzafar Hussain was honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for his outstanding contribution, patronage and guidance to the Indian Handicrafts Sector. This was followed by more awards and certificates in various Handicraft product categories.



Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of Textiles, Govt. of India congratulated all the award recipients for their relentless dedication and significant role in contributing to the Indian economy. Calling them 'champions' he urged them to prove India's worth to the world by working advantageously on the existing strength of an exceptional heritage, 800 clusters producing 35,000 products and the ability to be factories to the world's biggest markets like with major markets including the UK, USA, Canada, France, Australia, Germany and Italy. He also urged exporters to look for new markets and hoped to see India's share grow significantly in world markets by new entrants in the sector with focus on sustainability & green products and prioritize product diversification. The Hon'ble Minister acknowledged the able leadership and commendable efforts of the Council as well as the exporters in making Indian handicraft exports globally competitive and profitable. He emphasised the role of women that constitute a major percentage of the sector's workforce and hoped to see more of them among awardees in the near future.“We must evaluate India's share in the global market to better understand our position. Export champions should focus on achieving their targets, and there should be awards for exploring new market territories,” he concluded.



"These awards, representing export performance across product groups, regions, and women entrepreneurs, honour exceptional efforts of securing a strong presence in international markets,” said Smt. Rachna Shah, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India, as she congratulated the award recipients and the artisans in their workforce, for their exceptional export performance, highlighting the importance of handicrafts as a vital part of India's cultural heritage. She stressed the need to celebrate the diversity of unique art forms from different regions and acknowledged the crucial role of handicrafts in connecting small cities and villages to global trade, particularly in empowering women and providing livelihoods. Smt. Shah emphasized the growing need for branding and quality certification standardization, the importance of linking each craft to its unique stories and traditions, and the necessity of maintaining traditional export markets while exploring new opportunities. She also recognized the pivotal role of e-commerce in expanding market access and mentioned the government's plan to establish 50 e-commerce hubs to support the sector's growth by expanding export opportunities.”



Smt. Amrit Raj, IPoS, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India, said,“Our manufacturers and exporters are making notable strides in the international market by leveraging market intelligence, understanding consumer behaviour, ensuring compliance, and embracing technological advancements.



Shri Dileep Baid, Chairman, EPCH, shared,“The Handicrafts Export Awards are the testimony of a significant journey we all, as a sector, have undertaken towards our endeavour to triple export by 2030. Handicrafts are not merely a trade; they are a reflection of our tradition and heritage, with each art form telling a unique story. Thanks to the dedicated hands of our artisans, India's historic art continues to thrive, making its mark on both local and global stages. However, with the right strategies, investments, and the unwavering spirit of our craftsmen, we are confident in our ability to increase market reach and secure new opportunities. We are committed to supporting our artisans, whether through entering new markets or developing innovative products, with the ultimate goal of bringing Indian art to the world stage.



Dr. Neeraj Khanna, Vice Chairman, EPCH, added,“Today, a total of 123 awards were conferred upon 62 winners of the year 2019-20 and to 61 winners of the year 2020-21, along with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. The Awards, instituted in 1989, are presented across four broad categories: the Top Export Award, Platinum Performer Certificate, Product Group-wise Awards, Woman Entrepreneur Award, Regional Awards and the together totalling to 34 Trophies, 6 Platinum Performer Certificates, 4 Hat-trick Trophy, 57 Merit Certificates, 12 Regional Award, 9 Women Entrepreneur Awards and 1 Lifetime Achievement Award.”



Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chief Mentor in a role of Director General, EPCH said,“The handicrafts sector in India is a vital engine of employment, providing livelihood to millions, mostly artisans and crafts persons, many of whom are women, preserving traditional skills passed down through generations. The capabilities of Indian handicraft entrepreneurs, combined with improved manufacturing practices, have significantly contributed to the country's export earnings. The achievements celebrated here today are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire handicrafts exporting community, which has maintained its momentum and positive outlook despite the challenges faced.”



Shri R. K. Verma, Executive Director, EPCH thanked the dignitaries for their presence, encouragement and support and informed,“The primary objective of these awards is to foster a spirit of healthy competition among exporters. The Platinum Performer Award is granted to those who have won the Top Export Award for more than three years. The Top Export Award Trophy is presented to the exporter with the highest export performance across all handicraft product categories. The Woman Entrepreneur Award is given to organizations led or wholly owned and directed by women. Merit Certificates are awarded to those who achieve the second-highest export performance in each category, as well as to those who demonstrate excellent export growth, achieving the highest average export performance over the past three years. Regional Awards are determined by the highest export performance within a specific region over the last three years. The Hat Trick Award is presented to those who have won the export award trophy three consecutive times. Over the years, these awards have become a coveted recognition within the handicrafts export community, with many striving to secure a place among the awardees.”



EPCH is a nodal agency for promoting exports of handicrafts from the Country to various destinations of the world and projecting India's image abroad as reliable supplier of high quality of handicrafts goods & services. The Handicrafts exports during the year 2023-24 was Rs. 32,759 Crores (US $ 3,956 Million) registering a growth of 9.13% in rupee term & 6.11% in dollar terms over the previous year, further informed by Mr. R.K. Verma, Executive Director-EPCH.







