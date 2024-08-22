Bringing Fiction To Reality: Knocking Collaborates With Emmy®-Winning ABC Daytime Drama General Hospital To Launch Shop Home And Heart

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knocking , the content and commerce marketplace where brands reach millions of consumers, is thrilled to announce its officially licensed shopping platform, Shop Home and Heart , inspired by ABC's award-winning General Hospital .

GENERAL HOSPITAL - "General Hospital" airs Monday - Friday, on ABC (check local listings). (Disney/Christine Bartolucci) ANDY PAIGE, JANE ELLIOT, KIRSTEN STORMS, AMANDA SETTON, DEBBIE MATENOPOULOS on the set of "Home & Heart"

Shop Home and Heart is the new online shopping destination for GENERAL HOSPITAL products as seen on the show

Shop Home and Heart is the new shopping destination for General Hospital's THE DECEPTOR, now a REAL Red Light Therapy beauty device.

General Hospital's THE DECEPTOR is no longer a fictional beauty device in the storyline. It's now a REAL skincare wand that helps fight fine lines and wrinkles and is available now on Shop Home and Heart

As seen within the show itself as the in-universe television shopping channel based in Port Charles, ShopHomeandHeart will offer real products inspired by the show's beauty brand, Deception . Shop Home and Heart will also offer handbags, jewelry, and makeup inspired and worn by the show's characters, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the world of General Hospital beyond the screen, creating an unparalleled connection between them and their favorite daytime drama.

Shop Home and Heart

will go live on August 22, 2024, coinciding with episodes of General Hospital that air August 22nd

and 23rd, and revolve around Deception promoting its latest product segment on "Home & Heart."

At the heart of this exciting launch is the introduction of the The Deceptor , a portable skincare device that was created as part of the show's storyline involving its thirty-year-old beauty brand, Deception . The Deceptor

became a "best-seller" on the fictional "Home & Heart."

Knocking is excited to announce that The Deceptor skincare wand is making the leap from screen to reality! Featuring the latest advancement in skin rejuvenating property Red Light Therapy, it helps improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and rejuvenates skin. The Deceptor 's lightweight, portable features allow it to be used at-home or on the go.

"After celebrating our milestone 60th anniversary last year, General Hospital is only getting better as we move into a new era of immersive storytelling," said General Hospital Executive Producer, Frank Valentini. "Our exciting collaboration with Knocking gives us the opportunity to engage with our loyal fans in a whole new way. Shop Home and Heart

helps

bring Port Charles to life in such a delightful way."

"We are thrilled to provide fans with access to officially licensed products that were once only seen on the show," said Brian Meehan, Chief Operating Officer for Knocking. "At Knocking we aim to bring products in entertainment properties to reality and Shop Home and Heart is a testament of our commitment to product innovation and engaging entertainment experiences that bring commerce to audiences."

Lifestyle expert, best-selling author, and QVC Guest Host, Andy Paige, has been tapped as the spokesperson for Knocking to promote Shop Home and Heart . Known for her appearances on TV shows such as Starting Over , Ten Years Younger , How Do I Look , Marie , and Soap Talk , Paige will share beauty and fashion tips. She makes her General Hospital debut on August 23rd playing new "Home & Heart" program host, Pearl, alongside the legendary actress, Morgan Fairchild. Additionally, these

General Hospital

episodes will also include a guest appearance by journalist, TV host and author, Debbie Matenopoulos, who will portray a producer on "Home & Heart."

Stay tuned for the official launch of Shop Home and Heart on August 22 and witness the convergence of fiction and reality as fans can bring home a piece of General Hospital 's iconic universe.

