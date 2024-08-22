The digital dentistry market in Mexico is poised for growth, driven by a rising demand for aesthetic dental solutions and an aging population. Enhanced aesthetics facilitated by CAD/CAM technologies, which often use visually appealing ceramic materials, align with both patient desires for superior dental products and dentists' preferences for convenience.

This synergy is expected to continue shaping the future of dental prosthetics in Mexico. Additionally, the country's demographic shift towards a higher proportion of elderly individuals, who typically require more crowns, bridges, inlays, and onlays due to increased dental wear and tear, will further boost the demand for digitally crafted dental prosthetics during the forecast period.

Ivoclar, Dentsply Sirona, and Amann Girrbach are the top three market share leaders in Mexico's digital dentistry industry. Ivoclar has gained significant traction with its IPS e.max lithium disilicate blocks and ZirCAD line of CAD/CAM discs, making it a dominant player in the CAD/CAM materials market. Dentsply Sirona, known for its comprehensive range of CAD/CAM devices, including milling systems and intraoral scanners, has secured the second-leading position, particularly excelling in the chairside market in 2023.

Their extensive offering of premium CAD/CAM materials has further cemented their reputation and success in the sector. Amann Girrbach, a German company with a longstanding presence in Mexico, has built considerable trust among dental professionals. Enhancing its sales and market share with its strong portfolio of CAD/CAM systems and materials, it has positioned itself as a leading competitor in the market.

