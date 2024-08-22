Stockwik Brings Forward Publication Of Quarterly Reports
8/22/2024 11:46:19 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors of Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) (" Stockwik ") has today decided to publish the quarterly reports one hour earlier than previously communicated.
The second quarter of 2024 is published on August 23 at 07:00 (previously 08:00)
Third quarter 2024 will be published on November 8 at 07:00 (previously 08:00)
Fourth quarter 2024 will be published on February 14, 2025 at 07:00 (previously 08:00)
The background to the decision is requests from analysts who follow Stockwik.
The information was submitted for publication at 17:30 (CEST) on August 22, 2024, through the designated contact person provided below.
For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, President and CEO
Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)
E-mail: ...
About Stockwik
Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.
Attachment
240822 Stockwik brings forward publication
