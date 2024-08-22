US Baby Food Manufacturing Industry Research Report 2024: Abbot Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Perrigo Company And Nestle Dominate The Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Food in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The industry is highly concentrated

Infant formula manufacturing is a highly concentrated sector because of its small size, dipping demand and high entry barriers. The top four businesses, Abbot Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Perrigo Company and Nestle-will collectively generate most infant formula manufacturers' income.

There have been benefits to breastfeeding established by professional

For the past decade, the medical field has been actively promoting the benefits of breastfeeding. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), breastfed infants have a lower risk of getting infectious diseases and are less prone to ailments such as diarrhea and ear infections.

Industry Trends



Instant formula manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with demand: The percentage of women who breastfeed has an immediate impact on formula, which serves as a substitute for breastmilk.

Infant formula manufacturers sell a range of goods to meet the requirements of infants: The formula and dietary requirements have been offered for years, including dairy-free soy and milk protein formulas

The industry is highly concentrated, with few locations: The geographic distribution of infant formula manufacturers is based mainly on the distribution of the major companies The industry is moderately competitive, with four companies controlling most operations: Companies in this industry fight based on price, product types and brand.

This industry manufactures baby food. Industry products include baby meals, baby cereals, baby juices and drinks, baby biscuits, baby cookies and baby milk.

