10Zig® Technology's Partner & Alliance Front Revs Up In Time For Vmware Explore 2024 Las Vegas Excitement

Alongside an Ongoing, Fluctuating EUC Marketplace, 10ZiG's Partnerships have Expanded by Leaps and Bounds with Joint Support in Time for VMware Explore 2024.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- While the end user computing (EUC) world is still very much 'riding the waves,' so to speak, of a turbulent state of and all its and transformation ramifications, 10ZiG Technology has been more of mind to 'set out to sea' with new and renewed Partner & Alliance joint support and solutions for digital workspace environments. The keep-steady-in-changing-times approach has fostered new beginnings and revived fresh starts to existing relationships, particularly with the internal promotion of 10ZiG Global Alliances' lead, Mr. Tom Dodds.Tom Dodds, 10ZiG Global Strategic Alliances & Events Manager,“10ZiG is focused on providing a single-vendor hardware and software strategy – offering a flexible, secure, managed, and standardized UX. By syncing that strategy with new and existing tech partners alongside third-party alliances, it creates a 10ZiG ecosystem that caters to all your EUC digital workspace needs. We look forward to speaking about it with end-users, partners, vendors, and everyone in-between at VMware Explore in Vegas late August, or just find us at the new 10ZiG.”Current integrations include Tech Partners like Apporto, Amazon Workspaces, Citrix, Dizzion, Everfox, HP Anyware, Inuvika, Nerdio, Microsoft (RDS, AVD, W365), Parallels, Omnissa (formerly VMware), Workspot, and Leostream, while Third-Party Plug-ins include 90Meter, ControlUp, FabulaTech, Imprivata, and Liquidware. All part of 10ZiG's 'Modernization'-themed revival of secure, flexible Thin & Zero Clients. As one Partner quotes,“The partnership between 10ZiG and ourselves makes perfect sense: Two technology leaders, laser-focused on customer success.”10ZiG is showcasing and demonstrating its flexible and secure modernized line of versatile hardware and software for a standardized UX experience for VDI, DaaS, and Web Apps, August 26th through August 28th, at VMware Explore 2024 Las Vegas in the Venetian Convention and Expo Center, Booth #1333.To get more information on 10ZiG and related Partners & Alliances, contact Tom at tomd@10ZiG or visitAbout 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in secure, flexible, Modernized Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware, repurposing software, and management software for virtual desktop environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for Omnissa (formerly VMware), Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a wide range of PCoIP Trusted Zero Clients. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, no-hassle RepurpOSTM repurposing software, and the 10ZiG ManagerTM- our free management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge.Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus DrivePhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG | Web:EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG | Web:

