2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands: Celebrating A Decade Of Musical Excellence And Cultural Impact

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary with an exhilarating lineup of events and performances, spotlighting the rich heritage and vibrant culture of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) marching bands. This year's event, themed "Celebrating Champions of Culture," promises a spectacular weekend full of music, education, and community engagement from August 23-25 in Houston, Texas.

2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands 10th Anniversary Celebration

2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Fan Experience

Continue Reading

"Celebrating ten years of the National Battle of the Bands is a milestone that goes beyond music-it's about the impact these bands have on their communities and the broader cultural landscape," said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of National Battle of the Bands. "This anniversary is a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of HBCU marching bands, and we are proud to continue amplifying their incredible stories and contributions."

This year's participating bands include Bethune-Cookman University's Marching Wildcats, Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South, Miles College's Purple Marching Machine, Prairie View A&M University's Marching Storm, Southern University's Human Jukebox, Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands, Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul, and Tuskegee University's Marching Crimson Pipers.

In addition to the electrifying performances from the 2024 HBCU band lineup, the event will showcase an exciting lineup of special artist performances. Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae, the legendary Boosie Badazz, and gospel sensation The Walls Group will grace the stage, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees. Additionally, the Fan Experience at NRG Center will be elevated with a live performance by Rob 49, adding even more energy and excitement to the weekend.

The NBOTB weekend kicks off on Friday, August 23, with the Emerging Experience Entrepreneurship Conference presented by JPMorgan Chase from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at The Deluxe Theatre. Later that day, the Back on the Yard Kickoff & Stroll Off Competition will occur at Texas Southern University's Health and Physical Education Arena from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

On Saturday, August 24, the community will unite for the Feeding the Homeless initiative at 2009 Congress Street, Houston, beginning at 9:00 AM. The excitement continues Sunday, August 25, with the Fan Experience at NRG Center from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, featuring the HBCU STEM College and Career Fair, showcasing over 40 top HBCUs, colleges, and universities, often providing students with scholarships on the spot. The weekend culminates with the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium. Doors open at 2:30 PM CST, and the show starts at 3:30 PM CST. Tickets are on sale now at NationalBattleoftheBands.

Know Before You Go:

NRG Stadium's Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for Saturday's event. Approved bags for attendees include clear plastic bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12", (1) gallon clear plastic Ziploc bags, or small clutch purses no larger than 4.5" x 6.5". Be prepared to attend the show with clear bags.

For details, including ticket sales and official event information, visit



or follow @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter).

About National Battle of the Bands:

The National Battle of the Bands' mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration between Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, occurs annually in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated over $1.7 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. For more information, visit

.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Derek Ross, [email protected] , 919.423.5617, National Battle of the Bands

Amber Malague, [email protected] , Harris County - Houston Sports Authority

SOURCE National Battle of the Bands