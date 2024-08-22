GAC GS3 crossover took first place in the China Automobile Quality Ranking

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The compact crossover GAC GS3 took first place in the China Automobile Quality Ranking on July 25. The ranking was created at the initiative of the PRC administration for market regulation.



The GAC GS3 confidently outpaced its competitors among compact Chinese crossovers. It scored 140 points. The average score for the segment is 183. The fewer points a car scores, the higher its quality. The cars were assessed based on various parameters, including reliability, ease using, efficiency and safety. The ranking was compiled using the methodology of the China Standardization Administration Committee and research institutes.



Technical characteristics of GAC GS3:

• 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with a capacity of 170 hp and 250 Nm;

• 7-speed robotic gearbox with dual clutch;

• Front-wheel drive suspension: independent McPherson in front and torsion beam in the rear;

• The volume of the luggage compartment varies from 341 to 1271 liters;

• Average fuel consumption is 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers.



Advantages of the GAC GS3:

• A powerful and economical turbo engine provides excellent dynamics and a smooth ride. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 7.5 s. This makes the crossover one of the fastest cars in its class;

• A robotic gearbox with two clutches guarantees lightning-fast and smooth shifting. It adapts to the driving style and road conditions;

• Innovative driver assistance systems demonstrate a high level of safety and confidence behind the wheel. The stabilization system, anti-lock brakes, automatic brake force distribution and hill start assist are in it.

• 360° all-round visibility. Intelligent cameras eliminate blind spots and increase the level of active safety;

• High-strength construction. The body is made of 58.9% high-strength steel and 17% hot stamped steel. This provides the GAC GS3 with unique energy absorption characteristics and prevention of cabin deformation;

• Panoramic sunroof opens up a view of the endless sky.



