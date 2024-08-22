Regenx Tech To Present At The Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 29Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Corporation" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXT) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) today announces that Don Weatherbee, CEO, will present live at the Clean Metals Virtual Investor hosted by on August 29th.



DATE : August 29th

TIME: 12pm ET

LINK:

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 29th and August 30th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Accomplishments since May 2024:



Completed +CA$2.9M rights offering

Completed 2:1 share consolidation Use of proceeds: working capital, purchasing feedstock, scaling up to 2.5 tons/day (or 5K lbs/day)



Growth Strategy:



Near Term Milestone : Module One: 5,000 lbs production capacity/yr (~US$25m rev / yr)

Mid Term Milestone: Plant One (4 Modules): 10 tons (US$100m rev / yr) Long Term Milestone: Multiple Plants throughout the US



About Regenx Tech Corp.

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters. For further information visit:

