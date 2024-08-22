Delhi Police Foil Major Terror Plot: Over 14 Al Qaeda Operatives Detained In Nationwide Crackdown

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a major counter-terrorism operation, the Delhi on Thursday (August 22) announced that they have dismantled an terror module, detaining over 14 individuals from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The operation, which stemmed from critical intelligence inputs, was carried out in collaboration with state police forces.

According to an official statement from the Delhi Police, the terror module was reportedly led by Dr. Ishtiyaq, a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand. The group was allegedly working towards declaring a 'khilafat' and planning serious activities within India. The detained individuals had reportedly undergone training in various locations, including weapon handling.

The police statement detailed that six individuals were detained from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan while undergoing weapons training. Another eight were detained from different locations in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning.

The suspects are currently being interrogated, with authorities anticipating further detentions. Ongoing raids are being conducted to recover arms, ammunition, and incriminating documents related to the terror module.

