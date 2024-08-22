Mirae Asset Brasil Selects Global Brokerage Partner EXANTE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Clients of Mirae Asset (Brasil) CCTVM now have access to 50+ global markets through brokerage partner EXANTE

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mirae Asset (Brasil) CCTVM has selected EXANTE , a leading global brokerage solutions firm, as its brokerage partner.Through this collaboration, Mirae Asset (Brasil) CCTVM will leverage EXANTE's sophisticated brokerage solutions, including its comprehensive direct access to over 50 global financial markets, and innovative, customizable technology. By partnering with EXANTE's advanced trading solutions, Mirae Asset (Brasil) CCTVM is enabling its clients to diversify and optimize their portfolios with direct access to more than a million financial instruments.Antonio Freitas, Head of AAI Relations at Mirae Asset (Brasil) CCTVM, stated:“We've observed a growing interest among our clients in investing beyond the Brazilian market. In line with our commitment to innovation and excellence in management, we've been seeking an effective partner to expand investment opportunities for our clients. With access to over 50 global financial markets, EXANTE is the ideal brokerage partner to easily provide our esteemed clients with the opportunity to diversify their investments on a worldwide scale.”Luis Simoes Pereira, EXANTE Regional Head for Latin America, said:“We're thrilled to see a world-leading investment banking and stock brokerage company like Mirae Asset put their trust in us. We know Mirae Asset expect nothing short of excellence to enable their clients to succeed, and we are honoured to be chosen to support that goal with our extensive range of instruments, reaching 50+ markets far beyond Brazil.”___About Mirae Asset (Brasil) CCTVMMirae Asset Financial Group is a global investment firm in 19 global markets, managing assets under management worth over $602.6 bil USD. Founded in 1997 by Hyeon Joo Park in Seoul, South Korea, the company has expanded its reach to markets worldwide, now offering a comprehensive portfolio of investment solutions. Mirae Asset (Brasil) CCTVM, established in 2010, is a Brazilian subsidiary of Mirae Asset Securities Co., Ltd. As a full-serviced securities firm, Mirae Asset (Brasil) CCTVM is creating sustainable business models through a localization strategy based on extensive experience in international expansion. Guided by core values such as innovation and excellence in management, the brokerage introduces in 2024 the opportunity to invest internationally. This new offering is an effective alternative for those looking to diversify their assets in markets beyond Brazil.For more information about Mirae Asset (Brasil) CCTVM, please visit: comAbout EXANTEEXANTE is a leading brokerage firm offering access to 50+ global financial markets, 8 asset classes, and 1m+ instruments, from one easy multi-currency account, using proprietary technology. It offers fully customizable solutions, advanced trading modules, and robust infrastructure. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and client satisfaction, EXANTE offers comprehensive brokerage services to individual and institutional investors worldwide.For more information about EXANTE and its services, please visit exanteMedia Contacts:Mirae Asset (Brasil) CCTVM: ...EXANTE: Julia Chapman, ...

