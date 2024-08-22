USS Abraham Lincoln strike group reaches Middle east in response to recent directive

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group arrived in the Middle East in response to a recent directive from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The strike group, which includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and is equipped with F-35C and F/A-18 Block III fighters, has entered CENTCOM's area of responsibility. The strike group also includes Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9.



This deployment is part of a broader effort by the Pentagon to bolster military assets in the region amidst rising tensions. The U.S. has accelerated the arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to enhance its strategic capabilities in the Central Command area, supplementing the existing presence of the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group. Additionally, the USS Georgia (SSGN 729), a guided missile submarine, has been dispatched to the Central Command region.



The heightened military presence follows a series of escalatory events in the Middle East, including the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31 and Israel's airstrike that killed senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut on July 30. Iran has condemned Israel for Haniyeh's killing and vowed retaliation. The situation is further aggravated by ongoing Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in significant casualties and heightened regional tensions.

MENAFN22082024000045015839ID1108589247