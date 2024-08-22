Ezdan Mall Launches Back-To-School Festival With Amazing Offers At Al Gharafa, Al Wakra

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a bid to spread joy and excitement among families and children as the new school year approaches, Ezdan Mall has unveiled its Back-to-School Festival, taking place at Al Gharafa and Al Wakra malls from August 8 to 30, 2024.

The festival promises a variety of activities and discounts across numerous stores, offering a great selection of back-to-school essentials, including clothing, shoes, bags, school supplies, and stationery. Additionally, the malls will host various entertainment events and performances every Thursday and Friday from 5:30pm to 9pm, providing a fun way to gear up for the upcoming school year.



On this occasion, Ezdan Mall warmly invites families and children to enjoy an atmosphere filled with excitement. The“Daiso” store will feature a special section dedicated to enhancing students' key skills, while“Nando's” restaurant will delight visitors with vouchers, gifts, and engaging entertainment, including balloon fun, to add a festive flair to the shopping experience.

To add more excitement, Ezdan Mall has organised a social media contest where participants can win fantastic prizes from stores at Ezdan Mall, including“Fun Ville,”“Daiso,”“Brands For Less,”“Sports Corner,”“Nando's,” and“Ahmed Perfumes.” All Ezdan Mall fans have been invited to participate in this contest, which represents a great opportunity to interact with the community and enjoy exclusive rewards.

Adding more thrill to the festival, Ezdan Mall in both Al Gharafa and Al Wakra has announced exciting promotional campaigns that should not be missed. At Ezdan Mall Al Wakra, shoppers who spend QR350 or more from August 22 to September 1, 2024, will receive a voucher that could give them a chance to win an“iPhone 15 Pro.” Meanwhile, at Ezdan Mall Al Gharafa, from August 22 to September 18, 2024, spending QR300 or more will give customers a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy A55 phone.

Deputy Group CEO of Ezdan Holding Group, Hani Dabash, said:“Ezdan Mall is always at the heart of the community, offering more than just shopping. We provide experiences that remain in families' memories. Today, we are adding another experience to our rich history of exciting events – the Back-to-School Festival, which combines fun, education, and unique value to create unforgettable memories. We are pleased to invite everyone to join us and enjoy these fun moments for the whole family.”

Dabash added:“Ezdan Malls will continue to be a hub of excitement and community interaction, offering a unique blend of shopping, dining, and entertainment. This year, we didn't just stop at a shopping festival for back-to-school; it also includes many discounts, activities, and competitions that benefit all visitors and participants who love Ezdan Malls.” Ezdan Malls in Al Gharafa, Al Wakra, and Al Wukair are leading shopping destinations in Qatar.