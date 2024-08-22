Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire At Russia's Military Facility

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Aug 22 (IANS) A fire broke out at a military facility in Russia's Volgograd region on Thursday, following a Ukrainian drone attack, local authorities said.

Russian air defence forces repelled the assault, destroying most of the Ukrainian drones, Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov was quoted by the regional administration's Telegram channel.

The attack occurred near the village of Marinovka, where the Ukrainian drones targeted a Russian military site, Xinhua news agency reported.

No casualties were reported, the Governor said.

Flight operations at Volgograd Airport have been disrupted. There has been no official confirmation regarding restrictions on airspace usage in the region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia thwarted an attempted incursion by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

Bogomaz confirmed that the breach on Wednesday was successfully prevented by the forces of the country's Federal Security Service and units of the Russian armed forces.

The Ukrainian group sustained fire damage during the encounter, he said.

"The situation at the clash site has now been stabilised and is under the control of the regional operational headquarters," said Bogomaz.

Russia creates troop groups in border regions amid the Ukrainian offensive.

Earlier, Ukraine started a military operation in Russia's Kursk region on August 6 and claims to have seized more than 1,250 square km of Russian territory and taken control of 92 settlements in the western Kursk region.