Advendio Appointed By Rainmaker Media To Enhance Their Client Experience In Retail Media

- Tanja de Korte, Managing Director at Rainmaker MediaCAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ADvendio is pleased to announce its appointment by Rainmaker Media, the retail media powered by the Shoprite Group, Africa's largest supermarket retailer, as it looks to expand its customer base on the continent.The Salesforce-powered business combines media buying and selling into one platform to efficiently manage omnichannel campaigns and will play a pivotal role in automating Rainmaker Media's fast-growing sales and delivery processes to drive a quicker, slicker client experience for the retailer.As a leading advertising management solution, ADvendio will support Rainmaker Media, who is responsible for monetising both the in-store advertising space, including print media, in-store radio, till slips and digital screens across the Group's 3 000 store locations as well as its onsite digital channels.Rainmaker Media also offers a range of precision advertising opportunities across off-site channels like Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.The solution provides out-of-the-box, end-to-end workflows natively built on Salesforce, offering rapid time to value. This will support Rainmaker Media's dynamic, multi-media advertising inventory. Connections to various external systems, including Google Ad Manager, DV360, Facebook and Instagram, and different flexible financial capabilities made the ADvendio solution a good fit for Rainmaker Media's requirements.“By enhancing our service offering, we are able to simplify the management of omnichannel retail media campaigns for both our clients and internal teams allowing them to focus on what truly matters, namely to connect with customers in a more relevant and meaningful way,” added Tanja de Korte, Managing Director at Rainmaker Media.The key was to automate a complex portfolio of ad space inventory across Rainmaker Media's sites and geographies to bring the organisation onto a single tool and to integrate with their ever-expanding ad-tech ecosystem. It was also critical to reporting transparency and process efficiency in their back office.Retail media is a challenging landscape, particularly the management of data which can exist even at a store or aisle level. Combine this with point of sale, digital, radio, screens, creative, and customer insights; very quickly, you're working across many platforms.Large agencies and brands, working with retail media networks, expect quick and pain-free omnichannel campaigns and detailed breakdowns of campaign performance. This requires flexibility in how those products and campaigns can be sold.“We are delighted to be expanding our customer base in Africa and to support the growth of companies like Rainmaker Media by assisting them with reaching their maximum potential in the marketplace,” says Bernd Bube, ADvendio's Chief Executive Officer.“We look forward to further developing our relationship with Rainmaker Media over the next few years.”

