Sixth-Grade Student Saved The Lives Of A Classmate And Elderly Woman On The Same Day

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Not all heroes wear capes. Some are children with good hearts that happen to be in the right place at the right time.

Earlier this month, a sixth-grader from Oklahoma, Dayvon Johnson performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate. Then, that same day, Dayvon rescued an elderly woman from a burning house.



The Enid News & Eagle reported a student trying to refill his water bottle used his mouth to loosen the cap. The cap slipped into his throat and the student began to choke. The choking student stumbled into Dayvon's classroom.



Dayvon jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The bottle cap popped out.



The 11-year-old told Enid News & Eagle he learned the Heimlich maneuver on YouTube, calling it a valuable procedure to learn.



Later, while walking after school, Dayvon saw an elderly woman trying to escape a house fire. Again, he rushed into action, helping the elderly woman with her walker get out of the home.

