Iran And Afghanistan Join Forces To Combat Drug Trafficking

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Iran's Deputy Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, Mohammad Zarei, announced on Wednesday that Tehran and Kabul have agreed to collaborate on combating drug trafficking and narcotics.

Zarei informed Iranian that this decision was reached during a meeting between representatives from both parties. The discussion covered various aspects, including drug prevention, reduction of demand, and for drug addicts.

He also mentioned that the agreement includes exchanging information about drug control efforts, providing educational services, and forming joint committees to address the issue.

Zarei emphasized that the two sides have committed to enhancing coordination to effectively utilize the shared information in countering and dismantling drug trafficking networks.

This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening regional cooperation against drug trafficking. By pooling resources and expertise, Tehran and Kabul aim to more effectively tackle the pervasive issue of narcotics that impacts both countries.

The collaboration reflects a growing recognition of the need for coordinated efforts in addressing the complex and cross-border nature of drug trafficking.

