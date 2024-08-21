Arab-Wide Talks Call For Palestinian Support On Disaster Risk Reduction

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- An Arab gathering in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Wednesday urged support for the Palestinians in efforts to limit the risk of environmental disasters, allowing them to build a national system to bring that goal to fruition.

The talks that brought together environment ministers from across the wider region to discuss efforts to curtail the risk of environmental disasters, yielded a number of significant decisions including a Kuwait initiative to host talks on the matter slated for October.

The ministers collectively warned of the "perils" posed by the open warfare launched by Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians, which could be detrimental to the wider Arab region as a whole, they agreed, slamming the "double standards" by which the international community is dealing with the issue.

The talks ratcheted up pressure on Israel to abide by UN protocols and allow the unobstructed entry of emergency teams into Palestinian territories to assist with environmental disaster risk management, while also allowing the Palestinians to build a full-fledged system to ensure their protection. (end)

