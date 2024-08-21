True North Advisory Hosts Free Financial Mastery Challenge For America's Heroes: Proven Strategies For Long-Term Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Free Mastery Challenge

Secure Your Family's Future: Financial Mastery Event for Veterans, First Responders, and Business Owners

- Michael BarnesBOWIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- True North Advisory, LLC, a leading financial planning firm dedicated to serving veterans, first responders, and business owners, is pleased to announce its upcoming Free Financial Mastery Challenge. This event will take place on August 25, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and is open to veterans, active military personnel, reservists, National Guard members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and business owners looking to secure their financial future.Michael E. Barnes Sr., MBA, a seasoned Financial Advisor, Military Police Officer, and Law Enforcement Supervisor founded True North Advisory LLC . Michael's passion for empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds led to this event, designed to provide tailored financial services and strategies to those who dedicate their lives to serving others. The Free Financial Mastery Challenge will focus on key areas such as financial goal setting, debt management, and wealth preservation, with the ultimate aim of helping participants safeguard their financial legacies and protect their families.“As a veteran and law enforcement supervisor myself, I understand firsthand the unique financial challenges that come with serving in the military or being a first responder,” said Michael E. Barnes.“The daily sacrifices made by those in these professions often mean that long-term financial planning is neglected, leaving loved ones vulnerable. That's why we're committed to offering solutions that bring peace of mind to both our clients and their families.”The Free Financial Mastery Challenge is more than just a seminar-it's an opportunity for participants to take control of their financial future. The event will provide practical advice on everything from goal-oriented saving and investing strategies to efficient debt management techniques. It will also explore the importance of legacy planning to ensure that the wealth built today is passed down to future generations.“Financial security isn't just about accumulating wealth-it's about ensuring that wealth is protected and preserved for those who matter most,” said Michael.“This event is designed to help business owners, veterans, and first responders avoid the pitfalls of inadequate planning, so they can thrive both professionally and personally.”The event will emphasize the consequences of neglecting proper financial planning, especially for those in high-risk professions. Participants will be encouraged to take action by registering for a personalized consultation with True North Advisory LLC, where they will receive expert guidance on how to align their financial goals with their personal and professional aspirations.Attendees will also learn how True North Advisory LLC's holistic approach to financial management incorporates collaboration with estate attorneys and tax professionals to safeguard assets and ensure compliance with ever-changing financial laws. By attending this free event, participants will have the opportunity to build a solid financial foundation that supports both their careers and family legacies.To register for the Financial Mastery Challenge or visit for more information. Don't miss this chance to take control of your financial future!Serving Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

Michael E Barnes Sr

True North Advisory LLC

+1 301-857-2062

...

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.