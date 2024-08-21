EQS-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision

Press Release

Refresco Deutschland announces acquisition of the Grüneberg mineral water production site from Berentzen-Gruppe AG

Mönchengladbach, Germany, August 21, 2024 - Refresco Deutschland, one of the largest independent beverage bottlers for private-label brands in Germany, announces that it has concluded an agreement with Vivaris GmbH & Co KG, a subsidiary of Berentzen-Gruppe AG, to take over the Grüneberg site in Brandenburg. In addition to the site, Refresco will also take over the mineral water brands 'Märkisch Kristall' and 'Grüneberg Quelle'. Various water products and lemonades are currently produced in Grüneberg. In addition, Refresco and Vivaris have agreed to continue production of the Vivaris brand Mio Mio as part of a contract bottling agreement. The transaction is expected to be completed by October 31, 2024.

Guido Kühne, Managing Director of Refresco Deutschland GmbH, comments on the transaction:

"This acquisition marks an important step in the further expansion of our branded and contract bottling business. In addition to excellent source capacity, the site also offers access to the greater Berlin/Brandenburg area and completes our strategy of full regional coverage in Germany. We are also looking forward to the experienced production team in Grüneberg."

Oliver Schwegmann, CEO of Berentzen-Gruppe AG, comments on the transaction:

"With Refresco Deutschland, we have found an established and respected company in the beverage industry as a buyer. With the continuation of business operations, we were able to achieve our most important goal for the Grüneberg site. We are also delighted about the new contract filling partnership with Refresco for our Mio Mio brand products. The continuation of bottling in Grüneberg will ensure optimum availability in eastern Germany."

About Refresco Refresco Deutschland GmbH, headquartered in Mönchengladbach, is a manufacturer of fruit juices, soft drinks and milk alternatives for industrial and retail customers and is one of the leading providers of beverage solutions in Germany. The company employs around 1,600 people across Germany at nine production sites and two administrative locations. Its core business is the production of private-label brands for the food trade and beverage bottling for many branded companies. Refresco Germany also produces well-known mineral water brands such as Fürst Bismarck, hella and St. Michaelis. The company is part of the Refresco Group, a globally independent provider of beverage solutions for private-label brands and brands in Europe, North America and Australia with more than 14,000 employees. Headquartered in Rotterdam, the Refresco Group produces an annual volume of 15 billion litres and generates revenues of 6 billion euros. In Germany, around 2.6 billion litres are bottled each year. About Berentzen-Gruppe AG The Berentzen Group is a modern, innovative beverage company with a history dating back more than 260 years. Broadly positioned in the segments of Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems, the Group today develops, produces, and markets beverage concepts for a wide range of consumer needs, including spirits, mineral water products, soft drinks, and fruit presses for fresh-squeezed orange juice. With well-known brands like Berentzen, Puschkin, Mio Mio, and Citrocasa, as well as contemporary private-label products, the Berentzen Group is present today in more than 60 countries of the world. The shares of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005201602) are listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Press contact:



Refresco

Lydia Schouten

Communications Specialist

Phone: +49 (0) 2161 2941-396

E-mail: ...









Berentzen Group AG

Thorsten Schmitt

Director Corporate Communications & Strategy

Phone: +49 (0) 5961 502-215

E-mail: ...





