Basement Worx Waterproofing Introduces Push Pier Installation, Expanding Comprehensive Foundation Solutions

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Basement Worx Waterproofing, a leader in residential and commercial waterproofing solutions in Cincinnati, today announced the addition of Push Pier Installation to its service offerings. This new service enhances the company's commitment to providing comprehensive foundation repair and moisture control solutions to and businesses.

"We're thrilled to introduce Push Pier Installation to our clients," said Justin James, CEO of Basement Worx Waterproofing. "This cutting-edge solution addresses critical issues in home foundation stability. By offering this service, we're better equipped to meet the diverse needs of our customers and ensure the long-term integrity of their properties."

Push Pier Installation is an advanced foundation repair technique that provides superior support for settling or sinking foundations. This minimally invasive method can lift and stabilize foundations without the need for extensive excavation, offering a long-lasting solution to foundation issues.

This new service complements Basement Worx Waterproofing's existing comprehensive offerings, which include:

- Crawl Space Encapsulation

- Basement Waterproofing

- Basement Crack Repair

- Sump Pump Services

- Exterior Waterproofing

- Foundation Repair

"Our range of services allows us to address virtually any foundation or moisture-related issue a property owner might face," James added. "From waterproofing to structural repairs, we're committed to protecting homes and businesses from water damage and ensuring their structural integrity."

The company's expansion of services reflects its dedication to staying at the forefront of industry advancements and providing customers with the most effective solutions available.

For more information about Basement Worx Waterproofing and its services, visit or call 513-575-6119.

About Basement Worx Waterproofing

Basement Worx Waterproofing is a leading provider of waterproofing and foundation repair services in Cincinnati, Ohio. With a commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, the company has been serving homeowners and businesses, offering innovative solutions to protect properties from water damage and structural issues.

Justin James

Basement Worx Waterproofing

+1 513-575-6119

