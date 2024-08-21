Neuroblastoma Drugs Business Research Report 2023-2030: Evolving Landscape Of Combination Therapies Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuroblastoma Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Neuroblastoma Drugs is estimated at US$802.7 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the neuroblastoma drugs market is driven by several factors, including the increasing incidence of neuroblastoma, heightened awareness and early diagnosis, and the expanding pipeline of innovative drugs. Advances in diagnostic technologies, such as next-generation sequencing and advanced imaging techniques, have significantly improved early detection rates, allowing for more timely and effective interventions. Furthermore, substantial investments in research and development by pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions are accelerating the discovery and approval of new therapies.

The market is also benefiting from a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, which promises to enhance treatment efficacy and reduce adverse effects by tailoring therapies to the unique genetic makeup of each patient's cancer. Additionally, regulatory agencies are increasingly offering incentives such as orphan drug designations and expedited review processes to encourage the development of treatments for rare diseases like neuroblastoma. Lastly, patient advocacy groups and non-profit organizations are playing a critical role in funding research and raising public awareness, further driving the demand for advanced neuroblastoma therapies.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Immunotherapy segment, which is expected to reach US$616.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Chemotherapy segment is also set to grow at 4.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $211.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.0% CAGR to reach $183.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as APEIRON Biologics AG, Baxter International Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Neuroblastoma Drugs Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $802.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Neuroblastoma Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Pediatric Cancer Incidence Spurs Growth in Neuroblastoma Drug Development

Innovative Treatment Approaches Propel Growth in Neuroblastoma Drugs Market

Advancements in Immunotherapy Accelerate Demand for Neuroblastoma Treatments

Emerging Gene Therapy Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Novel Neuroblastoma Drugs

Precision Medicine Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Targeted Neuroblastoma Therapies

Growing Awareness and Early Diagnosis Generate Demand for Effective Neuroblastoma Medications

Advancements in Biomarker Research Enhance the Business Case for Personalized Neuroblastoma Therapies

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Generates Opportunities in Neuroblastoma Drug Market

Focus on Quality of Life Improvements Spurs Demand for New Neuroblastoma Drug Therapies

Evolving Landscape of Combination Therapies Expands Addressable Market for Neuroblastoma Drugs

Technological Innovations in Drug Formulation Propel Neuroblastoma Treatment Advancements

Growing Interest in Orphan Drug Designations Generates Demand for Neuroblastoma Research Advancements in Pharmacogenomics Strengthen Business Case for Tailored Neuroblastoma Therapies

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



APEIRON Biologics AG

Baxter International Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Creative Biolabs

Eli Lilly And Company

Eugia US LLC

Macrogenics Inc.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Recordati Group

Sartorius AG

United Therapeutics Corporation

USWM, LLC. Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Neuroblastoma Drugs Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900