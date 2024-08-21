Align Recovery Centers Now Accepting Triwest Insurance And Credentialed With Kaiser Permanente

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Align Recovery Centers Sonoma Facility

Align Recovery Centers Logo

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Align Recovery Centers, a premier provider of addiction services in Sonoma, California, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting TriWest insurance and has been credentialed with Kaiser Permanente. This expansion in insurance coverage aims to make high-quality addiction treatment more accessible to a broader range of individuals seeking help.Expanded Access to Comprehensive CareLocated at 17250 Vailetti Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476, Align Recovery Centers is dedicated to providing personalized and compassionate care to individuals struggling with substance use disorders. With the acceptance of TriWest insurance and credentialing with Kaiser Permanente, more individuals will have the opportunity to benefit from the center's comprehensive treatment programs.Detox ProgramThe detox program at Align Recovery Centers is meticulously designed to help clients safely and comfortably withdraw from substances while managing withdrawal symptoms. Under the guidance of an experienced team of medical professionals, clients receive 24/7 monitoring and compassionate support throughout the detoxification process, ensuring their physical well-being and preparing them for the next phase of their recovery journey.Residential Treatment ProgramAlign Recovery Centers' residential treatment program offers a supportive and structured environment for individuals seeking intensive and immersive treatment for addiction. With round-the-clock care from a compassionate team, clients have access to a range of evidence-based therapies, holistic approaches, and a supportive community, all aimed at helping them break free from addiction and build a solid foundation for lasting sobriety.Commitment to High-Quality CareAt Align Recovery Centers, the mission is to provide the highest standard of care to those in need. By accepting TriWest insurance and being credentialed with Kaiser Permanente, services are able to be extended to more individuals and families, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to receiving top-tier addiction treatment.Holistic and Evidence-Based TherapiesAlign Recovery Centers integrates a variety of evidence-based therapies, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), motivational interviewing, and mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR). In addition to these therapies, the center offers holistic approaches such as yoga, art therapy, and equine therapy, enhancing the overall recovery experience.Community Support and EngagementAlign Recovery Centers is committed to being an active and supportive member of the Sonoma community. The center offers educational workshops, support groups, and community outreach programs to raise awareness about addiction and provide resources for those seeking help.About Align Recovery CentersAlign Recovery Centers is a leading provider of addiction treatment services, dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve lasting recovery through evidence-based treatment programs and holistic therapies. The center's multidisciplinary team collaborates to create individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs.For more information about Align Recovery Centers, please visit alignsonoma or call at (707) 760-7256.

