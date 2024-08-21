Central Construction Launches Rope Access Services Division, Central Access

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading NYC-based firm specializing in exterior and garage restoration adds newest service division

- Michael DiFonzo, President, Central Construction YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Central Construction , an leader in exterior and garage restoration, announces the formation of Central Access, a new division providing cutting-edge rope access services for buildings of all sizes and complexities. The group is headed by T.J. Lueddeke, a SPRAT certified professional with more than a decade of experience.“Central Access is adding yet another level to our full-service profile,” says Michael DiFonzo, President, Central Construction.“With this division, we are extending our one-stop-shop approach to the benefit of current and future clients who already appreciate our reputation for delivering the highest standards of work in the industry.”Central Access will primarily use its own Petzl-manufactured equipment to ensure façade safety, aesthetics, and performance. The rope access division's projects will be primarily focused on FISP (Façade Inspection Safety Program) inspections, permits and CD5 filings (completed in-house), and real-time identification of required maintenance and emergency repairs.Adds Mr. Lueddeke, President, Central Access,“As a division of one of the city's best regarded construction firms, we are able to work together to complete projects quickly and economically. The fact that Central Construction holds Special Riggers licenses makes it an excellent pairing with our rope access services.“In the event issues are discovered during an inspection, they now may be resolved with minimal downtime using specifications from a building's engineer or architect, and a Central Construction crew to the make the requisite repairs.”With a team of highly skilled of SPRAT (Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians) certified professionals who prioritize safety and precision, Central Access utilizes experience, skill, and the latest technologies to examine hard-to-reach areas with minimal disruption to building occupants and the surrounding environment. The group's extensive background in rope access enables them to provide expert inspections of facades and parapets ranging from historic landmarks to modern office towers.# # #About Central Construction Management, LLCCentral Construction Management, LLC is a full-service construction company based in the Greater New York Metro area specializing in exterior building restoration services. Its projects include roofing, waterproofing, façade restorations, and parking structure restorations. Founded in 1999, Central Construction Management is a leader in New York City's Façade Inspection Safety Program (F.I.S.P.), formerly known as Local Law 11/98, as well as Local Law 126. The firm is also a key provider of façade work mandated by the Climate Mobilization Act, aka Local Law 97. Among its many keynote clients are: CBRE, Related, Tishman-Speyer, Vornado, Argo Real Estate, Rose Associates, Douglas Elliman Property Management, Brown Harris Stevens Residential Management, AKAM, and FirstService.

