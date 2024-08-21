(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Software-Defined Anything (SDx) was valued USD 44.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 130.9 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 24.1%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM.

Software Defined Anything (SDx) Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Rising demand for data center optimization

Growing shift toward cloud-based services Reduced cost and improved operational efficiency

Restraints:



High initial investments Complexity of integrating advanced technologies with existing IT infrastructure

Opportunities:



Development of hybrid and multi-cloud environments Growth in edge computing

List of Key Players in Software Defined Anything (SDx) Market:



Cisco Systems (US)

IBM (US)

Broadcom (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

Arista Networks (US)

Nutanix, Inc. (US) Huawei (China)

SDx is a constantly growing market. It enables the virtualization of components, which otherwise have become complex to manage in the modern IT infrastructures. These solutions are being globally are deploying these solutions as they enable automated and centralized network management . Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of the market include virtualization trend, adoption of cloud services, and proliferation of IoT devices.

Companies are incorporating various SDx solutions such as SDN, SDS, SDC, SDDC, and SD-WAN based on the need of the application. These solutions enhance the network scalability and address the critical business needs. Additionally factors such increased usage for data centers, advancements in AI and ML, and adoption edge computing are expected to fuel this growth of the market. However, high initial costs, complexities of the integration are some of the potential challenges that might hinder the growth of the SDx market. Despite these challenges SDx solutions are expected to modernize the IT infrastructure by making it more agile, scalable and flexible.

By end-user, service providers segment is expected to have largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the SDx market is segmented into service providers, and enterprises. Where the service providers includes various entities such as cloud service providers, telecom providers, manage service providers and others. As the service providers have a substantial amount of capital to invest and scale, they are able to leverage the SDx solutions to enhance their network efficiency and manage large volumes of data in order to provide services to their customers.

These service providers have the capability to integrate the and manage the IT environments and therefore have a higher market share. Other factors that contribute to the growth of the service providers' market share can be attributed to their early adoption of the SDx solutions such as SDN, SD-WAN, SDDC, which provides them a competitive edge in the SDx landscape. These factors are responsible for the growth of the service providers segment.

By applications, virtualized network functions to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Virtual network functions are known to virtualize the conventional network functions such as routers, gateways, firewalls, load balancers, and others. This virtualization of network functions provides the several advantages in terms of flexibility, cost, and scalability, because of which these VNFs are expected to the highest market size during this forecasted period. VNFs not only does enable organizations to deploy and control the network services easily, but also provides higher flexibility, which becomes of prime importance as the businesses are increasingly shifting towards cloud-based infrastructures.

Additionally, the VNFs also hold a higher growth as they support the implementation of the network function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies, which are very critical for building the modern network architecture and enhance the operational efficiency of networks. Owing to these factors, the demand for VNFs is bound to increase in the near future.

Based on region, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The European region like the North America region has a well-established IT infrastructure and been an early adopter of various digital transformation technologies, which positions it as one of the largest market share holding region in the market. Both European service providers and enterprises have realized the potential the SDx solutions hold, and therefore have been adopting those in order to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall business flexibility in their operations.

Moreover, the regions regulatory environment is robust which supports the SDx technology adoption and emphasizes on data security and compliances, which therefore drive the growth of the SDx solutions in the regions. Furthermore, the region has a presence of the established vendors, major technology hubs, and significant investments in research by the governments, which thereby facilitate the adoption of technologies in the region. The European region is also focusing green technologies and sustainable IT solutions, creating a multitude of opportunities for the growth of the SDx solutions in the region.

