Belizean Parkfest 2024: Celebrating Belizean Culture In Brooklyn

BROOKLYN,, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The vibrant heart of Brooklyn will pulse with the rhythm of Belize on September 7th, 2024, as NYC Belize Parkfest brings the rich culture, music, and traditions of Belize to City. This highly anticipated event is set to unite the Belizean diaspora and the broader New York Community in a spectacular celebration of heritage, diversity, and community spirit.A Day of Cultural CelebrationFrom 4:00 PM to Midnight, Industry City will be transformed into a Belizean oasis, offering attendees a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and flavors of Belize. The festival will feature live performances by top Belizean artists, traditional Garifuna drumming, and cultural dance troupes that showcase the country's dynamic and diverse cultural heritage. In addition, a curated marketplace will offer authentic Belizean cuisine, crafts, and products, providing a true taste of Belize in the heart of Brooklyn.Building Bridges, Empowering CommunitiesNYC Belize Parkfest is more than just a cultural celebration; it's a platform for community empowerment and bridge-building. The event will host Government Officials, Business Leaders and Community Organizers from Belize and New York City who are focused on entrepreneurship, health and wellness, and cultural preservation. Leaders with a commitment to inspire and equip the Belizean community and allies with the tools to thrive and contribute to the broader society."We are excited to bring Belizean culture to Brooklyn in a way that not only celebrates our heritage but also empowers our community," said Director, Duane Gutierrez, the lead organizer of NYC Belize Parkfest. "This event is about unity, pride, and creating a lasting impact through cultural appreciation and community collaboration."A Beacon of Diversity in NYCAs one of the most diverse cities in the world, New York City is a fitting backdrop for NYC Belize Parkfest. The event underscores the importance of cultural diversity and inclusion, highlighting the contributions of the Belizean community to the rich tapestry of New York City.Industry City, known for its innovative and inclusive events, is the perfect venue to host this celebration of Belizean culture. The space will be alive with the energy of Belize, offering an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages and backgrounds.Join UsNYC Belize Parkfest invites all New Yorkers, Belizeans, and friends of Belize to join in this day of cultural celebration, community empowerment, and unity. Mark your calendars for September 7th, 2024, and come celebrate the spirit of Belize in the heart of Brooklyn.For more information, including event details and tickets, please visit nycbzeparkfest or contact Dona Andrews at 347-626-7580 or send an email to ....WHAT: NYC Belize ParkfestWHEN: September 7th, 2024, 4pm - MidnightWHERE:Industry City, Courtyard 1⁄2, 2nd Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11233About NYC Belize ParkfestThe NYC Belize Parkfest, Inc. is a Non-profit 501c3 Organization, committed to hosting this annual fundraising event dedicated to celebrating Belizean culture, fostering community engagement, and empowering individuals through cultural appreciation, education, and collaboration. The festival brings together Belizeans and friends of Belize from across New York City and beyond, creating a vibrant space for cultural expression and community building. Through the quality-of-life initiatives, the funds raised will provide the people of Belize with education, medical assistance and much more. The NYC Belize Parkfest organization believes that every Belizean should have the opportunity at a better quality of life.

