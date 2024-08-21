Ratifying Rome Statute Gives Ukraine Better Long-Term Protection - Ex-ICC Judge

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British lawyer, ex-judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Howard Morrison said the ratification of the Rome Statute is an important step that gives Ukraine better long-term protection.

He said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

"It is an important step both for the ICC and Ukraine. Although Ukraine had adopted the jurisdiction of the Court, and thus full ratification will not make a huge difference in practice in the short term, it gives Ukraine better long-term protection as the future is uncertain even when the current war ends," he said.

According to the former ICC judge, the ratification of the Rome Statute should force the Russian Federation to act more carefully.

"It ought to make Russia tread more carefully but as present-day Russia has no serious intentions about compliance with either international criminal or humanitarian law It will probably only be effective when there is a regime change in Russia and hopefully a more mature and less mindlessly aggressive government is in place. In the meantime, Ukraine needs to work towards full membership of NATO like Finland and Sweden.," he said.

Responding to a question of when the trial of Russian crimes in Ukraine may begin, Morrison noted that "the ICC does not do trials in absentia so it is necessary to arrest those indicted first."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada on August 21 adopted the law on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and its amendments.

The Rome Statute will enter into force for Ukraine on the first day of the month following the 60th day from the date of deposit of the ratification facility with the Secretary General of the United Nations.

The document on the ratification of the Rome Statute stipulates that Ukraine shall not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court for war crimes for the next seven years if this concerns Ukrainian citizens.

Photo: ICC