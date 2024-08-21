Onyx Centersource Names Industry Veteran Scott Gutz As President And CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Current President and CEO Mark Dubrow retires and expands Board role

Onyx CenterSource, a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry, today announced that veteran Scott Gutz will join the company as its President and CEO effective September 16, 2024. Gutz will assume the role from Onyx's longtime leader Mark Dubrow, who has decided to retire and focus on his Board of Directors responsibilities effective September 30, 2024.

Before his most recent role as CEO of Monster Worldwide, Gutz held top leadership posts at Amadeus IT Group for 17 years, including as president and CEO of Amadeus North America. "Scott's global experience with B2B outsourced technology solutions, travel and hospitality services, and business transformation make him the right fit to lead the next chapter in Onyx's journey," shared Hayden Jones, co-founder of FitzWalter Capital and Onyx Board Member. "Scott is deeply invested in developing client relationships, expanding Onyx's footprint and investing in Onyx's payment and service capabilities, which were critical factors in selecting the company's next leader."



Gutz said he is looking forward to returning to the travel industry. "Onyx operates at the intersection of key industry players and performs a vital function to the travel industry," he shared. "I'm excited to bring my unique background, combining the lenses I've gained from my recent consumer-focused experience with a foundation in travel and hospitality technology, to strengthen the pivotal role Onyx plays in hospitality and fuel the company's next stage of growth."

Having spent more than 40 years in the hospitality and travel industry, Dubrow retires from Onyx after establishing it as a standalone business in 2013. Dubrow has successfully led Onyx from its inception into a global leader in the B2B payments and business intelligence space. Over his tenure, Onyx has experienced significant growth and product expansion.



"Mark has led Onyx through unprecedented change and transformation throughout his long tenure," Jones said. "As he transitions his time to the Board, Mark leaves Onyx strongly positioned to support its clients to help achieve their goals and objectives."

Dubrow and Gutz will partner to ensure a smooth transition for Onyx's employees, clients and partners. "I couldn't be more thrilled that Scott will lead the next chapter of this company I care so deeply about," Dubrow shared. "I'm filled with a profound sense of gratitude, as it's been a privilege to have led Onyx for more than a decade. I'm excited to pass the torch to Scott and will remain steadfast in my commitment to the company going forward."

Onyx CenterSource is a leading ginglobal provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry. The company strives to build long-last relationships with its partners and is passionate about providing quality customer service, consultative insight and cost-effective solutions. Created in 2013, the company facilitates in excess of $2 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain; Tønsberg, Norway; Manila, Philippines; and Mexico City, Mexico.

