Germany Wind Farms Database 2024
Date
8/21/2024 9:46:29 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive database offering a detailed overview of the wind Farm landscape in Germany has been recently compiled, spotlighting the substantial growth in the country's renewable energy sector. With 11,776 entries, the newly aggregated data underscores Germany's commitment to expanding its wind power capabilities, both onshore and offshore.
This vital resource encapsulates detailed information, including geographical location with precise WGS84 coordinates, technical specifics of wind turbines such as manufacturer details, turbine models, hub height, number of turbines, and the total power each farm can generate. It also encompasses a list of key players in the market, including developers, operators, and owners of the wind farms, as well as status data like the operational status and the commissioning date of each facility.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
Under construction: 9 entries (0,36 GW) Operational: 11300 entries (62,36 GW)
Offshore market:
Planned: 13 entries (10,43 GW) Approved: 1 entry (0,87 GW) Under construction: 7 entries (3,08 GW) Operational: 34 entries (8,32 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
Country Zone/District City WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
Manufacturer Turbine Model Hub Height Number of turbines Total Power
Players
Status Data
Status Commissioning Date
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN21082024004107003653ID1108585420
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.