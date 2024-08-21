Germany Wind Farms Database 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive database offering a detailed overview of the wind landscape in Germany has been recently compiled, spotlighting the substantial growth in the country's sector. With 11,776 entries, the newly aggregated data underscores Germany's commitment to expanding its wind power capabilities, both onshore and offshore.

This vital resource encapsulates detailed information, including geographical location with precise WGS84 coordinates, technical specifics of wind turbines such as manufacturer details, turbine models, hub height, number of turbines, and the total power each farm can generate. It also encompasses a list of key players in the market, including developers, operators, and owners of the wind farms, as well as status data like the operational status and the commissioning date of each facility.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:



Under construction: 9 entries (0,36 GW) Operational: 11300 entries (62,36 GW)

Offshore market:



Planned: 13 entries (10,43 GW)

Approved: 1 entry (0,87 GW)

Under construction: 7 entries (3,08 GW) Operational: 34 entries (8,32 GW)

Provided Content:

Location



Country

Zone/District

City WGS84 coordinates

Turbines



Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines Total Power

Players



Developer

Operator Owner

Status Data



Status Commissioning Date

