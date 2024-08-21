VPL And SDS Rx Forge Strategic Partnership To Transform Health System Logistics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VPL and SDS Rx partner to transform System's Logistics

This partnership will revolutionize health systems logistics by delivering an integrated solution with unmatched efficiency & simplified management.

- Eric McGlade, Co-founder and CEO of VPL, OH, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VPL, a leader in freight management, and SDS Rx, renowned for their expertise same-day local delivery, are excited to announce a transformative partnership set to revolutionize logistics for health systems. By integrating VPL's advanced platform with SDS Rx's last-mile delivery expertise, this collaboration creates a comprehensive, scalable solution for the healthcare industry.A Unified Approach to Healthcare LogisticsThis strategic partnership is set to streamline outbound logistics for health systems, offering a fully integrated, technology-driven supply chain solution. With end-to-end visibility and compliance with current and future regulatory requirements, healthcare organizations can now benefit from seamless delivery to patients and facilities through a single, unified platform-eliminating the complexities of managing multiple providers.“SDS Rx has been a leader in the healthcare delivery space for years, and we are thrilled to partner with them to support our goal of delivering simplicity and enhanced capability to the market,” said Eric McGlade, Co-founder and CEO of VPL.“Integrating our solutions creates one unified delivery workflow for SDS Rx customers with real-time tracking and comprehensive logistics management. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare logistics.”Comprehensive Logistics for All NeedsThis partnership ensures healthcare organizations benefit from improved operational efficiency, reliability, and speed in delivery processes. It meets varying health system needs, from urgent same-day deliveries to long-haul shipments.Drew Kronick, CEO of SDS Rx, added,“I'm thrilled about this partnership between two agile organizations who are determined to bring best-in-class solutions to the market. Combining our tech-enabled and DSCSA-ready last mile distribution platform along with VPL's smart supply chain solutions creates economic and operational synergies as delivery needs continue to shift toward following the patient outside of traditional care settings.”Key Benefits for Health Systems.Simplicity: One strategic alliance for all logistics needs, reducing complexity and management burden..Enhanced Efficiency: Seamless delivery experience from health systems to patients, saving time..Reliability and Speed: VPL's national reach and SDS Rx's local agility ensure prompt, secure deliveries..Real-Time Tracking: Real-time visibility and proof-of-delivery for all shipments..Analytics: On-demand insights and data-driven decision-making capabilities.“This partnership uniquely addresses a significant unmet marketplace need driving operational efficiencies and cost savings at a time when health systems are navigating historical cost pressures. It is one of few situations where everyone wins - the patient experience improves while expenses are removed from the healthcare system,” stated David W. Emison, SDS Rx Chief Commercial Officer.About VPLVPL modernizes clinical supply chains to support healthier patients. Our technology-driven solutions and consultative customer experience empower health systems and outpatient pharmacies to build smarter, more resilient supply chains. Trusted by over 700 hospitals with a 97 percent customer retention rate, VPL delivers transparency, cost savings, and peace of mind. Learn more at .About SDS RxSDS Rx is a leading healthcare solutions provider specializing in managing last-mile logistics networks for long-term care pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, infusion pharmacies, nuclear pharmacies, labs, and healthcare networks. The company's industry-leading technology ensures compliance, accuracy, accountability, and transparency. Learn more at .

