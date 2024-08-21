Lendingkart and Tata Capital Limited partner to co-lend unsecured business loans to MSMEs

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 August 2024 Lendingkart, India’s largest retail lending marketplace, has announced a co-lending partnership with Tata Capital Limited, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, to provide business loans to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



Lendingkart Finance through their SaaS platform- “2gthr” will oversee the complete customer journey, including application initiation, efficient underwriting, disbursal processes, and seamless collections management. This strategic partnership aims to enhance nationwide credit access for MSMEs through ‘2gthr’ platform.



Commenting on the partnership, Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder and CEO at Lendingkart said, “Our goal is to enhance credit penetration and make financing accessible and easier for MSMEs. This partnership will help us address the critical financing requirements of underserved businesses and drive greater operational efficiencies. We look forward to collaborating with Tata Capital to leverage its wide network with our platform and technology.”



Vivek Chopra, Chief Operating Officer- Retail Finance at Tata Capital Limited says, “Tata Capital’s partnership with Lendingkart reflects our dedication to collaborative growth. This strategic initiative will empower MSMEs to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive comprehensive business expansion.”



About Tata Capital Limited: Tata Capital Limited, a holistic financial services provider, caters to the diverse needs of retail, housing, SME and corporate customers with a pan-India network of 750+ branches. Its range of offerings include Consumer Finance, Housing Finance, Commercial Finance, Cleantech Finance, Microfinance, Debt Syndication, Private Equity and Credit Cards. For more information about Tata Capital, please visit



About Lendingkart: Lendingkart is an Ahmedabad-based fintech that leverages technology to simplify finance for small businesses. Lendingkart is co-lending with prominent banks and NBFCs in India to provide access to finance to more small businesses.



Founded in 2014 by Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart has offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram, and has service reach across India. The group is financed by reputed international investors like Fullerton Financial Holding (FFH) (100% subsidiary of Singapore Sovereign Fund Temasek Holdings), Bertelsmann, Mayfield India, Saama Capital, Sistema Asia, India Quotient, and others and has raised around ~ ? 1050Crores of equity till date. The group recently raised ?200 Crore debt funding from EvolutionX Debt Capital.



Lendingkart Group is on a mission to make credit available to MSMEs pan-India using technology and data-first approaches. The company has developed technology tools based on big data analysis and machine learning algorithms which facilitate lenders to evaluate borrower's creditworthiness and provide finance-related services and has also built a proprietary platform to solve the basic building blocks of MSME financing like distribution, origination, underwriting, engagement, and collections. Lendingkart has democratized access to this platform by providing open access to APIs across the funnel.



Since its inception, Lendingkart Group has evaluated millions of applications, disbursing over 3,00,000 loans of over 18,700 crores in more than 4100+ cities and towns across all states and union territories of India, reaching over 14,700 pin codes and making it a fintech having the largest geographical footprint in the country. To date, Lendingkart has disbursed over 2.3 billion USD worth of loans.



In 2022, Lendingkart won the “Best Fintech Award” at the Financial Express India’s Best Bank Awards , and in 2024, won the title of “Best Fintech In Lending” in the Lending category at the Business Today Best Bank Awards basis the 28th edition of the BT-KPMG Best Bank survey.





