WOLFBOX Unveils G900 Pro Dash Cam With STARVIS 2 IMX678 Sensor And Advanced Safety And Video Features

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOLFBOX, a trusted brand in the automotive market, today announced the launch of G900 Pro, the latest smart mirror dash cam in their G900 series. This enhanced dash cam with the STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor offers an unparalleled 4K clarity. This new dash cam significantly improves driving safety with new front and rear camera functionalities that ensure comprehensive coverage of the vehicle's surroundings.

The G900 Pro stands out as a top-tier dash cam due to its cutting-edge STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor. This advanced technology delivers ultra-high-resolution video recording, ensuring unparalleled image clarity even in the most challenging low-light conditions. With its superior night vision capabilities, the G900 Pro offers a premium experience that sets it apart from competitors, making it the ultimate choice for those seeking the best in dash cam technology.

"We are continuously enhancing our products to serve the needs of modern drivers, said Jonathan Smith, CEO of WOLFBOX. "The G900 Pro is an upgrade to an already much loved G900 dash cam. It will offer an even greater level of safety while delivering a seamless driving experience. This product will redefine the dash cam market."

The G900 Pro features parking monitoring that detects movement and records incidents. It also offers parking assistance using convenient visual reference of parking guidelines. The GPS integration enables real-time location tracking and navigation assistance. The sleek design easily integrates with the interiors of the vehicle.

The most loved feature of the G900 Pro dash cams is the high-speed WiFi connectivity. The G900 Pro will continue to offer this extremely useful feature that helps connect the dash cam to a smartphone for easy viewing, video downloading and sharing.

Beyond the usual on-dash capabilities, the G900 Pro comes with a 10-inch touchscreen for easy real-time viewing with a simple and user-friendly interface that offers intuitive controls and a clear view of the road, enhancing the overall driving experience. The large touch screen provides easy access to settings and playback, ensuring driver safety. It also has a smart voice control feature that offers hands-free functionality with voice commands, further enhancing the safety component.

The WOLFBOX G900 Pro will be available for purchase starting August 21, 2024 on the WOLFBOX website and on Amazon starting August 31, 2024. Customers who buy the G900 Pro from the WOLFBOX website between August 21 and 30 will get a special $10 discount.

About WOLFBOX

As the leading brand in the automotive electronics market, WOLFBOX's product sales cover more than 70 countries and regions around the world. WOLFBOX strives to deliver cutting-edge electronics with the latest trends and up-to-date technology to enhance the driving experience and cater to the evolving needs of modern drivers. Meanwhile, WOLFBOX continuously brings up-to-date technology and reliable products for individuals who share the same values of adventure, free spirit, and vitality, to empower them to fully experience the joy of the open road, while ensuring their safety and comfort.

