Silencing The Pickleball Noise Pandemic: SLN/CR's Revolutionary Noise Baffling System Tackles The Controversy In The Bay Area

MILLBRAE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 -- What was once a simple neighborhood game has erupted into a noise crisis, echoing through communities across the Bay Area. Pickleball, now a household name, is sparking controversy as residents from Berkeley to San Francisco push back against the constant barrage of sound. But a breakthrough is on the horizon. Kansas City-based SLN/CR (pronounced "Silencer") is set to install its advanced noise baffling system in Millbrae this week, a move designed to restore harmony between players and residents.

SLN/CR's panels reduce noise on pickleball courts.

"As the complaints have grown, so has the urgency to find real solutions," says Eliot Arnold, Co-Founder and Investor in SLN/CR. "We're proud to introduce our noise reduction technology to Millbrae and help quiet the courts without quieting the community's passion for the game."

"Pickleball's growth has made a large impact on the community here in Millbrae. As the sport continues to gain popularity, we're committed to

ensuring that everyone can enjoy our facilities. By working with SLN/CR to install their state-of-the-art noise baffling system, we're hoping to lead the charge in innovative solutions that allow us to embrace this sport's momentum while preserving the peace in our neighborhoods,"

said Hannah Moran, Recreation Director at the City of Millbrae. The installation will take place at Millbrae Rec Center, Central Park, this week August 19 and 20, 2024.

The Bay Area has become ground zero for the pickleball noise debate. In Berkeley, 86 neighbors recently petitioned to roll back courts to their quieter tennis origins. Meanwhile, across the state in Carlsbad, one resident's frustration with the non-stop "pop, pop, pop" led to legal action against her homeowners association. These tensions are indicative of a larger trend-communities grappling with the rise of pickleball and its unintended consequences.

Innovative Solutions to a National Issue

SLN/CR's noise baffling system , backed by leading research published by the Institute of Noise Control Engineering and the Acoustical Society of America, offers a scientifically engineered solution. Unlike conventional noise control methods, this system uses advanced nano-materials to absorb and diffuse sound, significantly lowering noise levels in outdoor recreational spaces like pickleball courts.

Pickleball has gained notoriety as one of the loudest sports, with rapid exchanges and hard plastic balls that produce a sound many find disruptive. SLN/CR's system is tailored to tackle this unique acoustical profile, helping to create a more peaceful environment for everyone in the vicinity. The Millbrae installation will serve as a critical test case for communities nationwide that are looking for ways to support recreational growth without compromising the quality of life for residents.

A Model for Communities Nationwide

The noise issues surrounding pickleball aren't confined to the Bay Area. From coast to coast, city planners are grappling with how to balance recreational activities with community tranquility. SLN/CR's system has already proven to be the most effective and lightweight solution on the market, implemented in cities across the U.S.

With the installation in Millbrae, SLN/CR is in discussions with other Bay Area communities facing similar challenges. As more cities look to solve their pickleball noise problems, SLN/CR's technology offers hope that both playtime and peace can be preserved.

"As pickleball continues to grow, cities like Millbrae will be at the forefront of finding solutions that work for everyone," says Arnold. "SLN/CR's noise baffling system represents a new era in community-focused innovation, where sport and serenity can coexist. For residents tired of the endless racket and city planners eager for resolution, this installation is a sign that relief is on the way," he said.

About SLN/CR

SLN/CR is at the forefront of noise abatement innovation, utilizing state-of-the-art nanomaterials. Our technology harnesses advanced acoustic engineering, creating the lightest and most effective noise baffling systems in the world. Designed to absorb and diffuse sound waves, SLN/CR's solutions are trusted by communities across the country to tackle noise-related challenges, from pickleball courts to urban developments. Where science meets silence.

