Comerica Bank Officially Opens Great Lakes Campus, Bank's Largest Corporate Office

Comerica held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 20, to celebrate the opening of its state-of-the-art collaboration and operations campus in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Home to approximately 2,000 colleagues, Comerica's Great Lakes Campus (GLC) serves as the bank's largest operations center providing comprehensive coverage nationwide.

Leaders from Comerica Bank, Greater Farmington Chamber of Commerce and City of Farmington Hills take part in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of Comerica's new Great Lakes Campus in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Comerica executives, project partners, local dignitaries and community partners attended the special ceremony in the campus' newly-constructed 21,000 square-foot Connector that joins the existing East and West buildings.

"As we are guided by our storied legacy of helping our customers and communities succeed, we also have a bold vision for our future," said Megan Crespi, Comerica Bank Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our new campus in Farmington Hills builds on our core value of 'The Bigger Possible' as it is designed to invest qualitatively and strategically into our customers, colleagues and community."

The 340,000-square foot office complex first opened to colleagues in March 2024, with construction of the entire campus completed in July.

The vibrant, high-energy and inspiring campus offers collaborative workspaces colleagues want to work in and customers want to visit both now and in the future. Advanced technology, amenities and ergonomic workstations are helping transform the campus into a destination of choice.

Comerica's Great Lakes Campus functions as a micro-community, with each floor strategically designed with thoughtful color schemes and wall inscriptions to reflect Comerica's core values and rich history as Michigan's longest-standing bank.

The opening of GLC adds to the history of Comerica Bank, which celebrated the 175th anniversary of its founding on Aug. 17, and complements Comerica's Michigan Market Headquarters in downtown Detroit.

Commitment to the Community

Comerica's new Great Lakes Campus expands the bank's relationships with community partners by offering additional, flexible spaces for engagements.

During the grand opening ceremony, Comerica recognized two community organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and CARES of Farmington Hills with donations to the organizations totaling $17,500 from Comerica Bank and Comerica Charitable Foundation. Comerica also held Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan's Industry Club Day at Comerica Bank on Aug. 20 as part of the festivities, which included career conversations, financial education and tours.

This spring, Comerica held its annual Shred Day on campus for the first time and collected a record 169,000 pounds of paper, along with recycling nearly 17,000 pounds of computer electronics. Donations received during the event generated a total of 28,000 meals.

Comerica Great Lakes Campus Key Facts and Features



City : Farmington Hills

Address : 36455 Corporate Dr., Farmington Hills, MI 48331

Size:

Approximately 340,000 sq. ft



East and West Buildings: 319,000 sq. ft.



Connector: 21,000 sq. ft.

Begin Move-In : March 2024

Construction Completion : July 2024 Colleagues : Approximately 2,100

Features of the new campus include:



Collaborative and private workspaces.

Inclusive wellness rooms accessible to all employees and a fitness center to further enhance colleagues' well-being.

Sit-to-stand desks and color-changing lights that adjust based on meeting status and Tech Café.

Multifunctional modern meeting options including traditional conference rooms, huddle rooms, think tanks and office for the day spaces. A grab-and-go café by Plum Market that offers fresh produce, gourmet items and a wide selection of natural and health-conscious products daily.

Comerica's 175th Anniversary

This year, Comerica Bank is celebrating 175 years of serving its communities, making it Michigan's longest-serving bank. Comerica first opened its doors, Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit during a time when all banks in the city were exclusive to the business community. This was the motivation behind Comerica's decision to gear its banking for the people and for those who wanted to secure their personal and financial future. Since its inception, Comerica has grown in Michigan and throughout the country by focusing on the customer first and offering personal, small business and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services.

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back 175 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,300 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: , X: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank .

