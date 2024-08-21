Public debt in Spain rises to more than 108 percent of GDP, setting new record

(MENAFN) By the end of the second quarter this year, Spain's public debt has risen to over 108 percent of GDP, surpassing the 107 percent recorded at the end of 2023. According to recent data from the of Spain, the national public debt reached a historic high of 1.624 trillion euros (USD1.8 trillion) in June. This figure represents a significant 24.8 billion euro (USD27.4 billion) increase from the previous month, reflecting a 1.5 percent growth, and surpasses the previous record set in March when the debt stood at 1.613 trillion euros.



The central bank's report highlighted that public debt expanded by 3.6 percent last year, totaling nearly 56.3 billion euros (approximately 62 billion dollars). This rise was primarily driven by increased government spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and persistent inflationary pressures. These factors have contributed to a substantial increase in the overall debt level.



The current public debt level exceeds the Spanish government's target for the year, which aimed to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio to 105 percent by 2024 and further to 103.6 percent by 2025. This deviation from the targets underscores the challenges faced in managing public finances amidst ongoing economic pressures.



