Azerbaijani Cinema To Be Showcased At Lendoc Film Festival In Russia

Azerbaijani cinema art will be showcased at the 5th - Lendoc
Film Festival (LEFF) to be held in Russia on August 23-27,
Azernews reports.
Lendoc film Festival is an international film festival held in
St. Petersburg since 2020 on the basis of the Lendoc Open Film
Studio
The event is aimed at supporting and developing interest in the
cultural and ethnic wealth and diversity of the regions of Russia,
CIS countries and neighboring countries, as well as creating joint
film projects.
The festival guests are expected to include representatives of
Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Iraq, India, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
On August 27, the jury, which includes heads of federal
channels, digital platforms, film distribution companies, as well
as heads of state film enterprises of the CIS countries, will
conduct the pitching of joint production projects. The presenter of
the pitch will be Ivan Kudryavtsev, director of cinema channels of
Digital Television JSC.
In the final pitching, contracts will be signed on the
co-production of winning projects that will receive producer
support.
Lendok film studio also prepared a series of round tables and
master classes with the participation of film industry
professionals for young filmmakers and guests of the festival.
Among them, Ali Khamrayev's master class, "The road to the
debut" and "Documentary films in the broadcasting era: what films
are needed today?"
The festival program also includes round tables and creative
meetings with producer and cameraman Alexander Rubanov.
In the festival's three competition programs - fiction,
non-fiction and Lendocstart student film competition, the jury and
audience will evaluate 36 films, including a number of world and
Russian premieres. Screenings will take place in Lendok Cinema
Studio, Aurora, Dom Kino and Rodina cinemas, Lenfilm cinema center
and Capella.
In 2024, the festival announced an international competition for
the second time, and the organizers received over 700 applications
from Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Spain, Italy, Israel, and
Argentina.
The Lendocstart student film competition is taking place for the
first time this year and includes 14 screenplays in two blocks
divided into six feature films and eight documentaries.
All festival screenings are free for spectators, and
registration is available on the website from August 14.
