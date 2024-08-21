Kerala: Spanning Across 12.93 Acres, Pinarayi Village To Get Massive Education Hub Estimated At Rs 285 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: Kerala Chief Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the Pinrayi Education Hub project on August 23, a Rs 285-crore initiative spanning 12.93 acres in the Dharmadam constituency. The event at Pinarayi Centre chaired by Higher Education Minister Dr. R. Bindu, will feature Public Works and Minister Adv. P.A. Mohammed Riyas as the chief guest. This educational complex aims to enhance the region's educational infrastructure.

The educational complex will feature institutions like Polytechnic College, IHRD College of Applied Sciences, ITI, Hospital Management Institute, and Civil Service Academy. Additionally, basic amenities like a guest house, canteen, auditorium, public playground, and hostel will also be developed as part of the project.

As part of the project, an open-air auditorium with a seating capacity of 2000 people will be built on land adjacent to the project site, owned by the Pinarayi Grama Panchayat. The project, implemented with financial assistance from KIIFB, will be coordinated by IHRD and monitored by Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL).

For the first time in the state, multiple institutes offering innovative new-generation courses are available on a single campus. The project aims to attract students from across the country and abroad to pursue their education here.

