One Child Killed, Six Others Injured In Russian Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 303 strikes on 12 towns and villages in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on August 20, killing one child and wounding six others.

Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov announced this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the strikes killed a 14-year-old boy and six more children, including girls aged 10 and 11 and boys aged 17, 16, 15, and 14.

Women aged 18 and 45 and a 28-year-old man were also injured.

Fedorov said that Russian forces carried out three on Lobkove, Novoandriivka and Novodarivka.

In addition, 198 drones attacked Bilenke, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Poltavka.

Russian forces hit Robotyne, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Novodariivka with multiple rocket launchers five times.

The Russians launched 97 artillery strikes on Malokaterynivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Poltavka, and Preobrazhenka.

In Malokaterynivka, a Russian strike killed a man and injured a woman late on August 20.