Montra Electric Delivers 5000 Super Autos within one year from launch

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 August 2024: Montra Electric, the cutting-edge EV brand from the esteemed 123-year-old Murugappa Group, proudly announced a significant milestone—the delivery of 5000th Three-Wheeler Passenger Auto (L5M Category) within one year from going on road. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in Montra Electric's journey, underscoring its firm commitment to innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement, as well as its dedication to forging strong relationships with customers across the nation.

In just one year, Montra Electric has successfully established a strong foothold in the market, delivering 5000 Super Autos to customers across 74 markets spanning 17 states. This extraordinary accomplishment is a testament to the brand's rapid growth and the acceptance of its cutting-edge electric three-wheeler.

Mr. Roy Kurian, Business Head, Montra Electric 3Ws said, "We are proud to have achieved this significant milestone of delivering 5000 Super Autos within a year of our launch. This achievement is a testament to Montra Electric’s dedication to driving the electric mobility revolution in India. We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our valued customers, Dealer Partners, Suppliers and the entire team at Montra Electric who made it happen. As we expand our presence and introduce new products, we remain committed to delivering sustainable and efficient transportation solutions to our customers.”

Montra Electric is revolutionizing last-mile transportation with the Montra Electric Super Auto. With its differentiated road presence through design, spaciousness and impressive range of 203km (ARAI Certified), Super Auto did make its mark in the segment. The vehicle also introduced industry-first multi-drive modes for enhanced fuel efficiency and a Park Assist Mode for seamless maneuvering in city traffic.

As Montra Electric continues to expand its footprint, the brand is also gearing up to enter the three-wheeler goods segment, further solidifying its position as a leader in the electric vehicle industry.

About Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd, Murugappa Group):



Montra Electric operates in the automotive segment by offering cutting-edge product propositions with a vision to improve the quality of life through eco-friendly mobility solutions. The brand has ventured into Three-Wheeler Electric Mobility space and quickly expanding the portfolio. Tl Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd, the owner of Montra Electric Brand is also working on electrifying other categories of Small Commercial, Heavy Commercial and Tractors, committed to building sustainable and green India.



A 124-year-old conglomerate with presence across India and the world, the INR 778 billion (77,881 crore) Murugappa Group has diverse businesses in agriculture, engineering, financial services and more.



The Group has 9 listed companies: Carborundum Universal Limited, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Limited, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited, Coromandel International Limited, EID Parry (India) Limited, Shanthi Gears Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited and Wendt India Limited. Other major companies include Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited and Parry Agro Industries Limited. Brands such as Ajax, Hercules, BSA, Montra, Montra Electric, Mach City, Chola, Chola MS, CG Power, Shanthi Gears, CUMI, Gromor, Paramfos, Parry’s are part of the Group’s illustrious stable.



Abrasives, technical ceramics, electro minerals, electric vehicles, auto components, fans, transformers, signalling equipment for railways, bicycles, fertilisers, sugar, tea and several other products make up the Group’s business interests.



Guided by the five lights — integrity, passion, quality, respect and responsibility — and a culture of professionalism, the Group has a workforce of over 83,500 employees.







