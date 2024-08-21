AAX Biotech appoints Patrik Strömberg to Board of Directors, enhancing leadership team

(MENAFN- Cision) AAX Biotech is a Swedish startup biotech company aiming to solve unmet needs in developing next-generation antibody therapeutics. The company's two unique and patentable technologies, Seqitope™ and Opti-mAb™, improve the performance and developability of antibody-based therapeutics and offer a unique solution in a rapidly growing market.

Appointing Patrik Strömberg to the Board of Directors marks an important step in AAX Biotech's strategic expansion as the company continues to build impactful collaborations with biotech and pharmaceutical partners. Patrik Strömberg's substantial experience comes from key roles at pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca and Biovitrum/Sobi. Since 2021, Patrik Strömberg has served as the CEO of AnaCardio. He holds a PhD in Biochemistry from Karolinska Institutet and an MBA from Stockholm University.

"Patrik Strömberg's comprehensive knowledge in both scientific and business aspects of the pharmaceutical industry makes him an invaluable addition to the board," says Maria Lisa Knudsen, CEO of AAX Biotech. "His insights and leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our growth, enhancing our technological capabilities and solidifying our position in the global market."

Patrik Strömberg comments: "I am excited to join the board of AAX Biotech and look forward to being a part of the journey ahead. With its innovative platforms and enabling technologies for biopharmaceutical drug development, AAX could provide the tools needed to discover transformational treatments across several therapeutic areas."





