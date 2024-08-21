Turkey’s BIST 100 opens Wednesday’s session with slight decrease of 0.16 percent

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, known as the BIST 100, opened at 9,966.57 points. This represents a slight decrease of 0.16 percent from the previous closing figure, amounting to a drop of 15.71 points. The index's modest decline continues a recent trend of instability, reflecting the ongoing volatility in the Turkish stock market.



On the day before, Tuesday, the BIST 100 experienced a more pronounced fall of 0.72 percent, ending the trading session at 9,982.28 points. The day saw a significant trading volume of 94 billion Turkish liras, which is roughly USD2.78 billion. This high transaction volume indicates considerable market activity despite the negative performance of the index.



In the foreign exchange market, as of 10:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), the US dollar was trading at 33.8770 Turkish liras. The euro was priced at 37.7112 Turkish liras, and the British pound was valued at 44.1594 Turkish liras. These exchange rates reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the currency market, influenced by various economic factors.



Turning to the commodities markets, the price of gold was listed at USD2,552.20 per ounce. Brent crude oil was trading around USD77.37 per barrel. These prices indicate a dynamic market environment, with gold and oil prices subject to global economic conditions and geopolitical developments.

