Global Travelers Ahoy! Shanghai International Cruise Festival Sets Sail

The first Shanghai International Festival kicked off on Aug 10 at the Sea World in Shanghai's Baoshan district, inviting global globetrotters to embark on a joyful summer journey on the high seas. The festival, a highlight of the first Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, signifies the city's dedication to expanding consumption, enhancing service standards, and ultimately fostering a thriving global consumer hub.

An Adora Magic City cruise ship model is displayed at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai International Cruise Festival on Aug 10, 2024. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

The event saw participation from a number of key figures, including Shanghai Vice Mayor Hua Yuan and Deputy Secretary-general Liu Ping, who highlighted the city's commitment to opening its doors wider to the world, stimulating consumption and promoting high-level development.

"The cruise industry boasts a long chain, strong driving force, and high degree of internationalization, making it crucial to boosting domestic demand, unlocking consumption potential, and propelling high-level openness," said Liu.

The event witnessed the unveiling of the 2025 global cruise route by industry leaders like Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Adora Cruises, and Astro Ocean Cruise, while China Eastern Airlines presented its integrated air-cruise travel package.

In a bid to deepen the integration of cruises with commerce, tourism, culture, sports, and exhibitions, the festival hosted the launch of the "Summer Cruising, Baoshan Touring" summer tourism season. Additionally, the signing of a memorandum between the Shanghai International Cruise Festival and various partners like the Shanghai Branch China Media Development Ltd, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, and the Shanghai Branch of the Bank of Communications further solidified the festival's commitment to stimulating the cruise economy.

The festival runs through Aug 31, offering an array of cruise-themed events and unique experiences. This initiative seeks to promote the cultural essence of cruises and create a festive atmosphere for spending money, invigorating the cruise economy and showcasing Shanghai's appeal.

Baoshan: a hub of global cruise tourism

The captivating Baoshan district, with its envisioned transformation into a global cruise tourism resort area, is poised to welcome international visitors with an unparalleled, inclusive cruise experience.

The Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal, the driving force behind this metamorphosis, has emerged as Asia's largest and the world's fourth largest international cruise homeport. The port witnessed the maiden voyage of China's first large cruise ship, Adora Magic City, in January 2024, reaffirming its position as a leader in the industry.

By the end of July 2024, the port had served a cumulative 94 voyages and welcomed 736,500 passengers. This year is expected to close with approximately 207 cruise ship arrivals, including five calls, and approximately 1.5 million passengers, accounting for over 70 percent of the national total.

Celebrating the spirit of cruising

The district has hosted numerous events, including sailboat races, portside concerts, drone shows, and firework displays, to amplify the spirit of cruise culture in Baoshan. The launch ceremony of the Shanghai International Cruise Festival further amplified the festival's reach, allowing viewers from across the globe to witness the grand spectacle and experience the allure of cruise culture.

National Day holiday celebrations will add further zest with the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship Grand Prix of Shanghai China scheduled for Oct 3-6 at the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal. Over 300 competitors from more than 30 nations will gather for an exhilarating showcase of speed and excitement.

Seamless integration of cruises and Shanghai Summer

In alignment with the Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, Bailian has crafted a campaign titled "Bailian Voyage", encompassing a series of in-store experiences and promotional activities centered on the influx of cruise tourists. This initiative aims to elevate the cruise experience through avenues like tourism, shopping, and entertainment.

The "Cruise Ship Ticket New Courtesy" program offers free Bailian gift cards to cruise passengers who present their tickets at Bailian stores. These cards are also distributed on board Adora Magic City, Royal Caribbean, and Blue Dream cruises, including to crew members.

