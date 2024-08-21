Bharat Bandh: Commuters Face Harrowing Time As Protesters Block Road, Railway Tracks

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) Commuters in Bihar faced inconvenience on Wednesday as agitators blocked several roads and railway tracks in support of the daylong nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh), called by the Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (ABSS) to protest against the Supreme Court's recent ruling on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The blocked the Darbhanga-New Delhi Sampark Kranti superfast express at Darbhanga railway station.

Members of the the Bhim Army, holding posters and banners, took to the railway tracks and even climbed onto the train's engine. The protesters argued that there is a "deliberate conspiracy" to deprive SC and ST communities of the rights guaranteed to them by the Constitution.

In Jehanabad, agitators blocked National Highway 83, a crucial route which connects Patna to Gaya and further to Dobhi on National Highway 19, disrupting normal life across several cities, including the state capital, Patna.

People were seen waiting for passenger vehicles, with some resorting to walking long distances to reach their destinations due to the scarcity of available transport.

Many private schools in Patna remained closed. Some schools, which were open, have suspended bus services for the day, adding to the challenges for parents and their wards.

A group of Bhim Army members protested against the recent Supreme Court order by organising a procession late Tuesday night in the Rafiganj block of Aurangabad district.

The bandh received support from the INDIA bloc's alliance partners, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Vikassheel Insaan Party.

The recent Supreme Court verdict has sparked significant debate by suggesting that not all Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) communities are equally disadvantaged.

The Supreme Court allowed state governments to sub-classify SCs and STs and potentially establish separate quotas for those considered more disadvantaged groups.

Ahead of the Bharat Bandh, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekher Singh had warned against violence during the protests.

He emphasised that anyone involved in agitations, roadblocks, or damaging private or government properties will face legal consequences.