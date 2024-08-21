International Polo Tour® Will Be Partnering With ESPN 630 For The September 7Th Sunset Polo Fall Ball

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Palm Beach County, Fla. August 21st, 2024- The International Polo Tour®, founded by Polo Team USATM Captain Tareq Salahi, will be partnering with ESPN 630 for the upcoming International Invitational Sunset PoloTM Fall Ball scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Twilight Polo® Club in Middleburg, Virginia.



The September 7th game will be celebrating 10 years of the International Polo Tour collaborating with the We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) charity. The event will also feature a special appearance by All Pro Super Star Josh Norman (Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, and the Washington Redskins).



From August 19th to September 6th, ESPN 630 will be sharing information about the event the weeks leading up to the Sunset Polo Fall Ball, as well as on ESPN630DC and ESPN 630 AM app. Not to be missed, ESPN 630's Bram Weinstein exclusive interview with Tareq Salahi & Josh Norman to discuss the upcoming event, the charity being supported, and other exciting updates about the International Polo Tour during The Bram Weinstein Show, produced by Ampire Media.



"We are incredibly excited to partner with ESPN 630, and we are thankful for their support," said International Polo Tour's Tareq Salahi. "The upcoming Sunset Polo Fall Ball will benefit an incredible charity working to help families impacted by cancer, and this partnership with ESPN will allow us to hold an even better and more exciting game! I look forward to the upcoming interview with Bram as well as our team giving our all on September 7th!"



The Sunset PoloTM Fall Ball will be held on September 7th from 6pm to 10pm EST at the Twilight Polo® Stadium, located at 37636 Charisma Lane in Middleburg, VA 20117. Proceeds from ticket and drink sales will go towards the We Will Survive Cancer charity.

About International Polo Tour:



The International Polo Tour, founded by Captain Tareq Salahi, brings the love of Polo to a wider audience, uniting international cultures in a celebration of both their common bonds and their diversity. From Snow Polo to Beach Polo to Elephant Polo, IPT provides support worldwide, including Argentina, Australia, Asia, England, South America, Italy, and throughout the United States including the high net worth region of the Capitol Region area of Washington D.C and the North East & Florida markets.



This game is rich with tradition in markets around the world, reaching far beyond the field. To fully capture the spirit of America and its international challengers, as well as the imagination and enthusiasm of their people, this cooperative effort combines government relations, upscale consumer goods and tourism initiatives and serves as an economic development engine for the United States and their international partners.



The IPT is thankful for all of their incredible sponsors, including: ESPN 630, Hotels at Sea® Luxury Cruises, Hotels at Sea® Polo Team, Resorts at Sea®, Valdez Management, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Stella Artois, Nutrl Vodka, Oui Producciones, Twilight Polo Club®, Equine Sports Marketing, Oasis Winery®, and Salty Bottom Blue Oysters!





About We Will Survive Cancer:



We Will Survive Cancer is a charity dedicated to helping families financially impacted by a cancer diagnosis. WWSC is a 501(c)3 Charitable organization that raises money through donations of cash, services, equipment, and speciality items, all of which go to helping families with child care, family counseling, managing household finances, arranging family transportation to visit the patient, and to providing general assistance to the families of the cancer patients. The organization's goal is to lift some of the burdens from impacted families, allowing them to receive the proper support they need to survive.





About Ampire Media:



Ampire Media is a network of creators in sports, lifestyle, gambling, politics and more. It is the Washington D.C. area's preeminent podcast production company and marketing vertical for talents, professionals, and brands with new or established shows looking to join our growing catalog.



About ESPN 630 AM



ESPN 630 AM is Cumulus Media's (NASDAQ: CMLS) Washington, DC-based sports station, and is the home to high-quality local programming including The Andy Pollin Show, The Tony Kornheiser Show, The Bram Weinstein Show, and The Line Change with Mike Callow. The station also features the live play-by-play broadcasts of the Washington Spirit, Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens, University of Virginia Sports Radio Network and Motor Racing Network – while also syndicating ESPN's National Programming broadcasts of Football Sunday, NBA Radio, College Basketball, College Football, and MLB Radio. ESPN 630 AM provides advertisers with personal connections and local reach through on-air and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences.

